Spider-Man 2 March 7 patch notes: New Game Plus, new suits, time of day change, and more

It’s time to head back to Marvel’s New York. Spider-Man 2 is back with New Game Plus and a whole other bunch of improvements.

One of 2023’s best games is set to receive an influx of players once again with the update, which was initially scheduled for the end of 2023 but was delayed until now. It’s out in the wild and can be downloaded on PS5, with the update coming in at just over 600 MB.

Here’s everything included in Spider-Man 2‘s long-awaited New Game Plus update, version 1.001.006.

Spider-Man 2: March 7 patch notes

New suits! Image via Insomniac games

The highlight of today’s long-anticipated update, for many, is the addition of New Game Plus. Until today, Spider-Man 2’s adventure ended once the game was finished. But with New Game Plus, players can begin from the beginning once more with enhanced difficulty and new levels to grind.

Ultimate Levels allow players to grind past the original game’s level cap, but there’s more than just that. New Game Plus also includes styles to turn Gadgets golden, a new shared Tech Suit slot, and an all-new trophy for completing the game in New Game Plus.

Additional features are also available as part of the update. There’s the ability to replay any mission at any time, change the time of day, change the colors of Symbiote tendrils, and multiple new suits including Hellfire Gala suits and the Fly N’ Fresh suit pack.

A new swath of accessibility features is also included in the update. These additions feature audio descriptions, a screen reader, caption improvements, high contrast outlines, in-world text translations, and many more, marking Spider-Man 2 as a game that has all sorts of gamers in mind.

Finally, there have been several bug fixes and improvements to the general game, including game stability, crashing and freezing issues, and an updated texture on the Webbed Suit, better known as the suit from the Tobey Maguire movies.

Several players likely hope this is the first big update of many for Spider-Man 2, including an inevitable DLC that was seemingly teased throughout the game’s story moments. There are multiple avenues that new content could explore, including new villains, returning villains, and more with Peter and Miles as they defend the city and save innocent lives as only those with spider powers are fit to do.

For the full list of patch notes, visit Insomniac Games’ website.