Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus update also adds new suits, photo mode, and more

It’s nearly time to head back to Marvel’s New York. The highly anticipated New Game Plus update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just a few weeks away.

Recommended Videos

PlayStation confirmed the news about the update in a new blog post, detailing additional features to come, including the highly requested Photo Mode, Ultimate Levels, new gadget styles, and more. Insomniac Games also said it’s adding “suit styles for several of Peter’s symbiote story suits,” which can be unlocked via Ultimate Levels in New Game Plus. Ultimate Levels are levels beyond the previous level cap in the base game. Customization options include different colors.

New suits are just part of the patch. Image via PlayStation

Two new suits are being added, too, including one for Peter and one for Miles. Both are inspired by Marvel’s Hellfire Gala, with Peter’s design by Russell Dauterman, and Miles’ from Bernard Chang’s Hellfire Gala variant cover for the Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 comic book.

Two additional suits are available as part of a DLC pack called the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack. For $4.99, players get the Fly Suit for Peter, Fresh Suit for Miles, 10 photo mode stickers, and two photo mode frames. And the best part is, through April 5, PlayStation will donate 100 percent of the purchase price to Gameheads, which has a “mission of empowering low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry.”

“Don’t worry, we don’t plan to start charging for suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Insomniac said. “The Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack will be available at no additional cost to all players at a later date,”

The patch also includes accessibility options such as audio descriptions, a screen reader, cinematic captions, and high contrast outlines. The big update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on March 7.