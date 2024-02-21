Category:
Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus update also adds new suits, photo mode, and more

Ready to swing through the skies again?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:55 am
Miles and Peter in their Hellfire Gala suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Image via PlayStation

It’s nearly time to head back to Marvel’s New York. The highly anticipated New Game Plus update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just a few weeks away.

Recommended Videos

PlayStation confirmed the news about the update in a new blog post, detailing additional features to come, including the highly requested Photo Mode, Ultimate Levels, new gadget styles, and more. Insomniac Games also said it’s adding “suit styles for several of Peter’s symbiote story suits,” which can be unlocked via Ultimate Levels in New Game Plus. Ultimate Levels are levels beyond the previous level cap in the base game. Customization options include different colors.

Fly N' Fresh suit pack in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
New suits are just part of the patch. Image via PlayStation

Two new suits are being added, too, including one for Peter and one for Miles. Both are inspired by Marvel’s Hellfire Gala, with Peter’s design by Russell Dauterman, and Miles’ from Bernard Chang’s Hellfire Gala variant cover for the Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 comic book.

Two additional suits are available as part of a DLC pack called the Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack. For $4.99, players get the Fly Suit for Peter, Fresh Suit for Miles, 10 photo mode stickers, and two photo mode frames. And the best part is, through April 5, PlayStation will donate 100 percent of the purchase price to Gameheads, which has a “mission of empowering low-income youth and youth of color to thrive in the video games industry.”

“Don’t worry, we don’t plan to start charging for suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Insomniac said. “The Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack will be available at no additional cost to all players at a later date,”

The patch also includes accessibility options such as audio descriptions, a screen reader, cinematic captions, and high contrast outlines. The big update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on March 7.

related content
Read Article How to get the last EMF Experiment in Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man pointing at his garage
Category:
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
How to get the last EMF Experiment in Spider-Man 2
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie and others Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Spider-Man 2’s MJ model is up for future games, despite harassment
Spider-Man 2 Mary Jane Watson
Category:
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2’s MJ model is up for future games, despite harassment
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Spider-Man 2 MJ face model asks for fans to stop harassing her
Spider-Man 2 Mary Jane Watson
Category:
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2 MJ face model asks for fans to stop harassing her
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 9, 2024
Read Article Will there be a Spider-Man 3 game?
Peter Parker in the Anti-Venom suit stands alongside Miles Morales in the Forever Suit in Spider-Man 2.
Category:
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Will there be a Spider-Man 3 game?
Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas and others Jan 3, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 confirmed? Leaks and speculation
Peter Parker and Miles Morales sit on a water tower in Spider-Man 2.
Category:
Marvel
Marvel
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 confirmed? Leaks and speculation
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Dec 19, 2023
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.