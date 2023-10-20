How to level up fast in Spider-Man 2

In Spider-Man 2, players have plenty of skills to learn as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which makes the gameplay more fun and rewarding. But, acquiring abilities in the game requires skill points, which you obtain by leveling up.

Throughout the story, you will meet more challenging enemies and bosses. While it’s possible to just focus on the main storyline, the vastly open New York City makes swinging around and completing side entertaining side quests incredibly fun. On top of that, they are full of easter eggs for true Spider-Man fans, so why shouldn’t you swing in and complete all the additional tasks?

As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to unlock new abilities that enhance the gameplay, but to do so, you will have to unlock new levels and skill points. Luckily, doing so isn’t hard at all, but just a little bit time-consuming.

What does skill progression look like in Spider-Man 2?

Both heroes have their own distinct skill trees. Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

There are three distinct skill trees in Spider-Man 2—one for Peter, one for Miles, and one for both of them. They feature unique skills that make taking down enemies more fun, open doors for some sweet wombo-combos, and just make the experience all more rewarding.

How to unlock all skills in Spider-Man 2?

To grab access to all unique abilities in Spider-Man 2, players simply need to level up. There is a level 60 cap in the game, but we believe reaching it will allow you to unlock all the available skills in the game.

As we already said, there’s no better way of bringing an all-out Spidey experience than launching a barrage of different skills upon a vast selection of enemies in Insomniac Games’ newest production.

How to level up quickly in Spider-Man 2?

Swinging between your main quests and side errands brings a perfect balance to your gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no exact way to maximize your level gains in Spider-Man 2. The game rewards you for both main story quests and all side errands and activities. From my personal experience, I recommend you focus on the main storyline, and in between each mission do some of the other tasks in NYC.

With that approach, you’ll be on track with the great Spider-Man 2 storyline, while also making progress in each of the city’s districts. Both will bring you experience, and you will be keeping both Peter’s and Miles’ skills updated, which should make your gameplay more enjoyable.

