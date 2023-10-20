All Miles Morales abilities in Spider-Man 2

Hit them with your best shot.

Miles Morales shown during a flashback scene in Spider-Man 2, facing away from the camera.
You can play as both Spider-Man characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Miles Morales has his own set of unique abilities that can be utilized when battling.

Those who played Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be familiar with some of the powers that Miles has at his disposal, while the game itself gives a strong introduction to them with the action-packed opening sequence.

Miles’ skill tree orientates around his Venom powers, not related to the villain, and can swing the tide in battle.

Miles Morales as Spider-Man with an electrical current showing along his suit.
You can see all of Miles Morales’ abilities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below, along with their description.

Ability NameDescription
Venom DashPress L1 and Triangle to dash to an enemy then hurl them away with a burst of Venom.
Venom Punch: Concentrated ForceVenom Punch exerts a force in a cone from the primary target, throwing back all enemies caught in it.
Venom JumpPress L1 and X to lift nearby enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them.
Venom Dash: Double DashImmediately after performing a Venom Dasgh press L1 and Triangle to follow up with a second free Venom Dash.
Venom Jump: MasteryIf you use Venom Jump on only one target, the recharge on Venom Jump starts at 50 percent.
Venom Smash: JoltTap L1 and Circle a second time during a Venom Smash to launch enemies into the air.
Chain Lightning: Power OverwhelmingIncrease the number of Chain Lightning bolts from there to six.
Bio-SiphonHit Venom Stunned enemies to slightly recharge abilities.
Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of LightMega Venom Blast gains a large radial flash of light that blinds human enemies outside of the damage area.
Thunder Burst: Static BoomThunder Burst gains a second charge.
Reverse Flux: BoostIf Reverse Flux pulls in four or more enemies, three lightning bolts will be created as soon as they hit that strike additional targets.
Venom CloudsVenom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud which can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. Evolved Venom Clouds detonate and knock enemies down.
Mega Venom Blast: Self CareFocus is filled when Mega Venom Blast is used.
Mega Venom Blast: RechargeMega Venomn Blast meter gains are increased.
Galvanise: Shock & AweWhen you shoot an enemy into the air with Galvanise, hold Triangle to slam the enemy into the ground to generate a bioelectric blast that issues AOE damage to nearby enemies.
Critical Venom StunVenom Stunned enemies have a small chance to become Critically Stunned, making them available for a Finisher without using a Focus Bar.
Mega Venom Blast: OverchargeAbilities are partially recharged for each enemy hit with Mega Venom Blast.
