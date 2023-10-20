You can play as both Spider-Man characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Miles Morales has his own set of unique abilities that can be utilized when battling.
Those who played Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be familiar with some of the powers that Miles has at his disposal, while the game itself gives a strong introduction to them with the action-packed opening sequence.
Miles’ skill tree orientates around his Venom powers, not related to the villain, and can swing the tide in battle.
All Miles Morales abilities in Spider-Man 2
You can see all of Miles Morales’ abilities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below, along with their description.
|Ability Name
|Description
|Venom Dash
|Press L1 and Triangle to dash to an enemy then hurl them away with a burst of Venom.
|Venom Punch: Concentrated Force
|Venom Punch exerts a force in a cone from the primary target, throwing back all enemies caught in it.
|Venom Jump
|Press L1 and X to lift nearby enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them.
|Venom Dash: Double Dash
|Immediately after performing a Venom Dasgh press L1 and Triangle to follow up with a second free Venom Dash.
|Venom Jump: Mastery
|If you use Venom Jump on only one target, the recharge on Venom Jump starts at 50 percent.
|Venom Smash: Jolt
|Tap L1 and Circle a second time during a Venom Smash to launch enemies into the air.
|Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming
|Increase the number of Chain Lightning bolts from there to six.
|Bio-Siphon
|Hit Venom Stunned enemies to slightly recharge abilities.
|Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Light
|Mega Venom Blast gains a large radial flash of light that blinds human enemies outside of the damage area.
|Thunder Burst: Static Boom
|Thunder Burst gains a second charge.
|Reverse Flux: Boost
|If Reverse Flux pulls in four or more enemies, three lightning bolts will be created as soon as they hit that strike additional targets.
|Venom Clouds
|Venom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud which can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. Evolved Venom Clouds detonate and knock enemies down.
|Mega Venom Blast: Self Care
|Focus is filled when Mega Venom Blast is used.
|Mega Venom Blast: Recharge
|Mega Venomn Blast meter gains are increased.
|Galvanise: Shock & Awe
|When you shoot an enemy into the air with Galvanise, hold Triangle to slam the enemy into the ground to generate a bioelectric blast that issues AOE damage to nearby enemies.
|Critical Venom Stun
|Venom Stunned enemies have a small chance to become Critically Stunned, making them available for a Finisher without using a Focus Bar.
|Mega Venom Blast: Overcharge
|Abilities are partially recharged for each enemy hit with Mega Venom Blast.