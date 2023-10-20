Hit them with your best shot.

You can play as both Spider-Man characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Miles Morales has his own set of unique abilities that can be utilized when battling.

Those who played Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be familiar with some of the powers that Miles has at his disposal, while the game itself gives a strong introduction to them with the action-packed opening sequence.

Miles’ skill tree orientates around his Venom powers, not related to the villain, and can swing the tide in battle.

All Miles Morales abilities in Spider-Man 2

Embrace your powers. Image via Insomniac Games.

You can see all of Miles Morales’ abilities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below, along with their description.

Ability Name Description Venom Dash Press L1 and Triangle to dash to an enemy then hurl them away with a burst of Venom. Venom Punch: Concentrated Force Venom Punch exerts a force in a cone from the primary target, throwing back all enemies caught in it. Venom Jump Press L1 and X to lift nearby enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them. Venom Dash: Double Dash Immediately after performing a Venom Dasgh press L1 and Triangle to follow up with a second free Venom Dash. Venom Jump: Mastery If you use Venom Jump on only one target, the recharge on Venom Jump starts at 50 percent. Venom Smash: Jolt Tap L1 and Circle a second time during a Venom Smash to launch enemies into the air. Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming Increase the number of Chain Lightning bolts from there to six. Bio-Siphon Hit Venom Stunned enemies to slightly recharge abilities. Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Light Mega Venom Blast gains a large radial flash of light that blinds human enemies outside of the damage area. Thunder Burst: Static Boom Thunder Burst gains a second charge. Reverse Flux: Boost If Reverse Flux pulls in four or more enemies, three lightning bolts will be created as soon as they hit that strike additional targets. Venom Clouds Venom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud which can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. Evolved Venom Clouds detonate and knock enemies down. Mega Venom Blast: Self Care Focus is filled when Mega Venom Blast is used. Mega Venom Blast: Recharge Mega Venomn Blast meter gains are increased. Galvanise: Shock & Awe When you shoot an enemy into the air with Galvanise, hold Triangle to slam the enemy into the ground to generate a bioelectric blast that issues AOE damage to nearby enemies. Critical Venom Stun Venom Stunned enemies have a small chance to become Critically Stunned, making them available for a Finisher without using a Focus Bar. Mega Venom Blast: Overcharge Abilities are partially recharged for each enemy hit with Mega Venom Blast.

