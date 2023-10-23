Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Scarlet Spider suit

The Scarlet Spider suit in Spider-Man 2 is one of the many outfits Peter Parker can don. This particular suit has a long history with comic books, and for those familiar with the attire, you’re likely itching to wear it.

There are dozens of suits to collect for both Miles and Peter, with several styles within each costume. As you push through Spider-Man 2’s storyline, you’ll likely level up enough to garner almost every suit, with some requiring a little more effort to attain.

But how do you get your hands on the Scarlet Spider suit?

How to get the Scarlet Spider suit in Spider-Man 2

Not a bad selection at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Scarlet Spider suit in Spider-Man 2, players have to level up as much as possible. You’ll be able to get the suit rather quickly: all you have to do is reach level 14.

You’ll gather a collection of outfits as you level up. However, to unlock them, you’ll need City Tokens, Hero Tokens, and Tech Parts, depending on the suit. As for the Scarlet Spider suit in Spider-Man 2, you’ll need:

40 Tech Parts

Two City Tokens

For the additional unlockable styles, you’ll need:

15 Tech Parts

This can be done by completing the various main story missions and smashing side quests as you swing from building to building. Collecting Spider-Man’s suits is a relatively easy endeavor, for the most part, all you have to do is grind.

Where does the Scarlet Spider suit come from in Spider-Man 2?

Scarlet Spider has appeared in multiple versions of the Spider-Man IP. He was a clone of the web-slinging superhero, created by a professor to kill Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man issue 149, all the way back in 1963.

He eventually donned the name Ben Reily, after Aunt May’s surname and Uncle Ben’s first, and instead of killing Parker, he became a superhero.

This all led to the Scarlet Spider suit we see in Spider-Man 2.

