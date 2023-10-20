Throughout your Spider-Man 2 adventures, you’ll be given multiple different tokens and rewards for your efforts. These rewards can be used for a variety of reasons, and sometimes, they’re easy to collect.

City Tokens, like Tech Parts, can be done by completing certain challenges. They’re relatively easy to collect, all it will take is your time.

What are City Tokens in Spider-Man 2?

Take a photo of people like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports Say cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports

City Tokens can be used for unlocking the various styles of suits in your wardrobe. They can also be used for upgrading your skill tree, gadgets, and suit gear. This makes City Tokens well worth collecting. The next step is to find out where they are.

You’ll be able to find City Tokens all over the place in Spider-Man 2. While you might not need as many as you would Tech Parts, you’ll need a fair few to upgrade all your gear.

How to get City Tokens in Spider-Man 2?

Sandman delivers the goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depending on which method you choose, you’ll get varying amounts of City Tokens in Spider-Man 2. While some might give you a measly two or three City Tokens, they might be easier to find when compared to the generous five you can get from others.

To bolster your City Tokens collection in Spider-Man 2, make sure you’re hitting as many of these as possible:

Photo Ops

Marko Memories

Miles’ School Missions

I scanned the entire map and found 23 Photo Ops scattered around the city. These are your best bet if you’re looking to farm some City Tokens early on in Spider-Man 2.

Marko’s memories can be found in random areas around the city. You’ll have to tackle all the Sandman clones and crack open the crystal to hear Marko’s memory. Once you’re done, you’ll be rewarded with City Tokens.

