Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Sportswear suit

The animated Into the Spider-Verse film referenced the first Spider-Man game from Insomniac by showing Peter’s default white logo suit from the game in one of the display cases in the Spider Lair. Insomniac is now repaying the favor by including several of the suits from the film in the game.

One of these suits is Miles’s Sportswear look, and although it isn’t stated as being a Spider-Verse costume, unlike the Spider-Noir suit, for example, it is clearly based on Miles’s combo sportswear/spider suit outfit that became an infamous look for him from Into the Spider-Verse.

The suit was first seen in the standalone title Spider-Man: Miles Morales, acting as the first suit that Miles donned, but there is no doubt that the suit is incredibly similar to the one that Miles from Into the Spider-Verse wears. We are going to be looking a little more closely at the Sportswear suit for Miles, including what you will need to unlock it and what level you have to be for it to become available.

What is the Sportswear suit in Spider-Man 2?

A leap of faith. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sportswear suit technically originates from Insomniac’s own Miles Morales origin story, acting as the initial suit that he wears when he first gains his spider abilities. The outfit was clearly inspired by the outfit that Miles wears in Into the Spider-Verse when he is first learning how to use his spider powers. It consists of a hoodie, sports jacket, basketball shorts, and high-top shoes worn over the top of his black and red spider suit. In Spider-Man 2, the suit is even more of a reference to Into the Spider-Verse, as Miles wears his Spider-Verse suit on the inside of his outfit rather than his Spider-Man: Miles Morales one.

The outfit became pretty iconic, with many considering it one of the coolest looks for any Spider-Man from across the franchise. It is also the outfit that Miles is wearing during the Leap of Faith sequence, which is one of the most highly praised scenes in Into the Spider-Verse. The cool yet casual style of this look combined with the iconic scenes in which Miles wears it makes it a popular and beloved Spider-Man outfit, despite only being introduced in 2018 when Into the Spider-Verse was released.

How to unlock the Sportswear suit in Spider-Man 2

Unlock the Sportswear suit with 35 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Sportswear suit, you will need to wait until you are level 10 in the game. This doesn’t take up too much time if you are going through the side missions as well as the main campaign. To craft the suit, you will need 35 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens.

Once you have reached the necessary level and have the resources that you need, head over to the in-game menu by pressing the touchpad on the PlayStation controller. Go to the suits tab by pressing either L1 or R1, and then navigate to Miles’s outfits by hitting L2 or R2. When you are level 10, the Sportswear suit will change from a silhouette to appear in Miles’s suit menu. Hold the X button to craft it, and voilà, you have your very own Into the Spider-Verse sportswear outfit that Miles can wear.

If you want the extra styles for the Sportswear suit, you will need to use another 15 Tech Parts to craft them. The styles vary in color, mixing and matching blue, red, and black. The main style that is unlocked is the only one where Miles wears the classic red suit with black trims underneath his sports clothes. The other three styles all follow the main Miles Morales spider suit color scheme—black with red trims.

An extra 15 Tech Parts will unlock the different suit styles for the Sportswear suit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whilst the Sportswear suit is intended to be an amped-up version of Miles’s first outfit from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales standalone game, there is no denying that the suit is an homage to the sporty outfit that Miles wears in Into the Spider-Verse when he is trying to take that first leap off of a building. One thing is certain with this outfit for Miles, and that is that there are going to be tons of photo mode pictures trying to recreate that shot off of the tallest buildings in the game. I literally included one in this article. It’s not great, but I tried. Points for effort.

