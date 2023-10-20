All Miles Morales Skills in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 features the crime-fighting duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and it allows you to play as both characters almost interchangeably. As such, each hero has their own skill tree with unique skills that pertain to them.

Peter Parker’s skill tree features 19 skills while Miles Morales’ tree has 17 skills. If you go to the Skills tab early on in the game, you might notice that eight of Miles’ skills are locked. The skills stay this way until later in the story, so you need to focus on the other nine until then.

In the guide, I’ll list every one of Miles Morales’ skills in Spider-Man 2, along with the in-game description of what each one does.

Miles Morales’ skills in Spider-Man 2

There are three different skill trees in Spider-Man 2, one for Miles, one for Peter, and a shared one that has skills for both heroes. To view any one of the skill trees, press the D-Pad and scroll to the Skills tab at the top of the screen after you have reached level two in-game. From here, press R2 until you see Miles’ face appear in the bottom-left of the screen.

This page shows and explains all of Miles’ skills in Spider-Man 2. To see a complete list of those skills, check out the list below:

Venom Dash : Press L1 + Triangle to dash to an enemy, then hurl them away with a burst of Venom.

: Press L1 + Triangle to dash to an enemy, then hurl them away with a burst of Venom. Venom Punch: Concentrated Force : Venom Punch exerts a force in a cone from the primary target, throwing back all enemies caught in it.

: Venom Punch exerts a force in a cone from the primary target, throwing back all enemies caught in it. Venom Dash: Double Dash: Immediately after performing a Venom Dash, press L1 + Triangle to follow up with a second free Venom Dash.

Immediately after performing a Venom Dash, press L1 + Triangle to follow up with a second free Venom Dash. Venom Jump : Press L1 + X to lift nearby enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them.

: Press L1 + X to lift nearby enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them. Venom Jump: Mastery : If you use Venom Jump on only one target, the recharge on Venom Jump starts at 50%.

: If you use Venom Jump on only one target, the recharge on Venom Jump starts at 50%. Venom Smash: Jolt: Tap L1 + O a second time during a Venom Smash to launch enemies into the air.

Tap L1 + O a second time during a Venom Smash to launch enemies into the air. Bio-Siphon: Hit Venom Stunned enemies to slightly recharge abilities.

Hit Venom Stunned enemies to slightly recharge abilities. Venom Clouds: Venom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud, which can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. Evolved Venom Clouds detonate and knock enemies down.

Venom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud, which can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. Evolved Venom Clouds detonate and knock enemies down. Critical Venom Stun: Venom-Stunned enemies have a small chance to become Critically Stunned, making them available for a Finisher without using a Focus Bar.

Venom-Stunned enemies have a small chance to become Critically Stunned, making them available for a Finisher without using a Focus Bar. Chain Lightning: Power Overwhelming: Increase the amount of chain lightning bolts from 3 to 6.

Increase the amount of chain lightning bolts from 3 to 6. Thunder Burst: Static Boom : Thunder Burst gains a second charge.

: Thunder Burst gains a second charge. Reverse Flux: Boost: If 4 or more enemies are affected by Reverse Flux, the impact generates three lightning bolts that strike additional targets when pulled together.

If 4 or more enemies are affected by Reverse Flux, the impact generates three lightning bolts that strike additional targets when pulled together. Galvanize: Shock and Awe: After Lifting an enemy with Galvanize, hold Triangle to yank the enemy down from the air, causing a damaging bioelectric blast around the landing spot.

After Lifting an enemy with Galvanize, hold Triangle to yank the enemy down from the air, causing a damaging bioelectric blast around the landing spot. Mega Venom Blast: Beacon fo Might: Mega Venom Blast gains a large radial flash of light that blinds human enemies outside of the damage area.

Mega Venom Blast gains a large radial flash of light that blinds human enemies outside of the damage area. Mega Venom Blast: Self-Care : Focus is filled when mega Venom Blast is used.

: Focus is filled when mega Venom Blast is used. Mega Venom Blast: Recharge : Mega Venom Blast meter gains are increased.

: Mega Venom Blast meter gains are increased. Mega Venom Blast: Overcharge: Abilities are partially recharged for each enemy hit with mega Venom Blast.

Miles Morales’ skill tree at the start of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miles Morales’ skill tree features some incredibly enjoyable skills that make combat unique and refreshing when using the teenage hero. The button combinations will take some time to learn, especially when you’re swapping between Miles and Peter. You can always check the Moves List tab for either hero to see a complete list of button combinations.

