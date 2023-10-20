Does Spider-Man 2 have a post-credit cutscene?

Are there treats for those who wait?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty to digest during its gripping story, with so much going on that you can barely look away. If you do glance away after you complete the story, will you miss a post-credits scene? We’ve got the scoop.

Post-credit scenes are a staple for Marvel. From the many, many movies of the MCU that hype up their next cinematic release, to games like Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

If you want to know whether the same treatment is provided in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’ve got all the details you need.

Does Spider-Man 2 have a post-credits cutscene?

Yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has post-credits scenes to watch after you have completed the story, just like many other Marvel properties across movies, TV, and games.

There are two post-credits scenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which serve as a big hint towards what Insomniac Games has planned for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and the rest of the Spidey crew.

One of the scenes occurs mid-credits, with the other taking place after the credits are completed.

You can see our full breakdown of the post-credits scenes below but, be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Spider-Man 2 post-credits cutscene explained

Norman Osborn makes a mid-credit appearance. Screengrab by Dot Esports

In the first of the two post-credits cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Norman Osborn is shown visiting former colleague Otto Octavius in prison at the Raft.

Octavius asks Osborn what he wants, to which he replies “Spider-Man. You know who they are, don’t you?” Osborn then adds that they “ruined” his son, Harry Osborn.

Attention then shifts towards a book that Octavius, aka Dr. Octopus, is holding, and Osborn asks what he is writing—which gets the response “The final chapter”.

The scene suggests that Osborn and Octavius will link up in the story to get to both Spider-Man characters, potentially leading Osborn to develop into the Green Goblin, and Octavius’ words hint that it could be the final arc of Insomniac’s series.

Could Silk come to a future game? Image via Marvel Comics.

In the end credits scene, Miles Morales is shown introducing Hailey to his mother, Rio Morales. Miles and Hailey then speak in his bedroom, with the pair shown to now be in a relationship as they share a kiss.

They are disrupted by a knock on the door, where we meet Albert and his daughter, Cindy, and the subtitles show they have the surname Moon—which is another huge hint at the direction Insomniac is taking.

Cindy Moon is also known by her alter ego, Silk. In the comics, Cindy was bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker but she is unable to control her powers. After training with Ezekiel, she is locked up to protect her from the Inheritors.

The Inheritors are a group that hunt different Spider-people across the multiverse and play an integral part in the Spider-Verse story arc from 2014, which introduced further characters like Spider-Gwen.

