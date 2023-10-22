All Bosses in Spider-Man 2

We’ve all wanted to be a superhero at some point in our lives, even as full grown adults—there’s no shame in wanting to beat up bad guys and save the city. Fortunately, you can do just that in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The Spider-Man franchise has some of the most iconic supervillains in history, and many of them appear as boss fights in Insomniac Games’ latest iteration of the web-swinging blockbuster. If you’re wondering who you’ll be squaring up against as Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2, look no further. Be wary, though, as this article contains heavy spoilers throughout.

Every boss in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Sandman

Feels like being at the beach. Image via Insomniac Games

Sandman is Spider-Man 2‘s first main boss, and this iconic villain is instantly recognizable. Flint Marko, the Sandman, appears at the start of the game and has grown to enormous proportions, causing destruction, chaos, and panic in the city by kicking up a sandstorm. In the epic battle, you’ll track down Sandman as he rampages through New York, fighting his sand clones and finally defeating him when the two Spider-Men work together.

Since this is the first boss fight of the game, it acts as a sort of tutorial for the player, with the game walking you through how to beat him and avoid his attacks as you play as Peter and Miles. Even though the whole thing is less of a fight and more of a quick-time event, it’s still a treat for the eyes to watch it all unfold.

Lizard

Reptilian horror. Image via Insomniac Games

Dr. Curt Connors, a doctor who inadvertently transformed himself into a monstrous lizard, is introduced early in the story as an OScorp employee. He dreams of a peaceful life, but alas, his dreams will have to wait. Following a lethal confrontation with Kraven and the Hunters, Lizard goes on a rampage and transforms into a huge reptilian beast, becoming more powerful than ever before.

Miles and Peter must pursue Lizard after he heads for New York City. After you catch up with him, you’ll attach yourself to Lizard with webs, and have to dodge falling debris as you follow him up the side of a building. After a cutscene, you will face Lizard in the sewers—his natural environment—and must deplete his health by attacking him with everything you’ve got. This boss fight is where the difficulty starts picking up noticeably.

Mister Negative

Dude can use some color in his life. Image via Insomniac Games

A familiar face, Mister Negative makes his debut in Spider-Man 2 as the third main boss in the game.

After Mister Negatively prematurely escapes from prison, he swiftly makes his way back to New York to impose his terror once again. Miles Morales is consumed by the desire to track down and avenge the death of his father, who was murdered by Mister Negative, but it’s not until the very end of the game that Miles and Mister Negative finally face off for good.

As one of the major antagonists of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Mister Negative’s surprise return in the sequel sees you fighting him in a makeshift arena while playing as Miles, with Kraven looking on and berating you.

Kraven the Hunter

I’d rather not mess with muscles over here. Image via Insomniac Games

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Kraven the Hunter is one of the main antagonists alongside Venom. This Eastern European oligarch has been reimagined as the ultimate killer. Kraven brings his band of hunters to New York City, which leads to a direct confrontation with Spider-Man. The first time you fight Kraven, you play as Peter Parker and can use your Venom symbiote powers.

A ruthless and conniving killer, Kraven will stop at nothing to find his ultimate prey. He is motivated solely by the thrill of the hunt, and terrorizes Spider-Man over the course of the game. You fight him twice in the second half of the game, and you’ll need to practice your parrying skills if you want to beat Kraven without losing again and again.

Grizzly

We got a furry in the game. Image via Insomniac Games

Bear Hunter, also known as Grizzly, is a minor boss you’ll encounter. Grizzly is a disgraced wrestler who gets tied up with Kraven as he looks for the ultimate hunt. He has an amazing backstory, but ultimately is a rather forgettable villain in the Spider-Man sequel.

Wraith

Pretty badass. Image via Insomniac Games

Yuri Watanabe, Peter Parker’s former contact on the NYPD, is a gritty New York vigilante who goes by the alias Wraith. Yuri has turned into an anti-hero, prepared to kill if required, and is fighting a twisted cultist known as The Flame.

Wraith isn’t really a villain, but that doesn’t stop her from being a worthy boss battle. Peter Parker squares off with Wraith in a climactic fight inside a burning building. Wraith, like Kraven, is a master of martial arts and has a repertoire of underhanded tactics.

Mysterio

An old foe. Image via Insomniac Games

Quentin Beck, the master of illusion, makes a relatively early appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in-costume as his villainous alter ego, Mysterio. He isn’t nearly as villainous this time, though. He seems to have reformed himself, and now sells virtual reality games called Mysteriums that offer fun challenges for Spider-Man—or so he wants people to think.

Soon enough, Peter and Miles realize that the Mysteriums are not what they seem. Miles will unlock a secret boss battle against the skull-faced Mysterio if he completes all of the challenges.

Symbiote Peter Parker

How the turn tables. Image via Insomniac Games

We all anticipated the black suit would appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as Venom was revealed so early in the teaser trailers. As expected, Peter Parker eventually gains access to the symbiote, taking on an unnerving black guise that twists his psyche and continuously corrupts his mind.

Eventually, Miles Morales and Peter Parker have to fight each other, and it falls to Miles to take down his friend and mentor Peter Parker to rid him of the alien symbiote’s evil influence.

Scream

A side of MJ rarely seen. Image via Insomniac Games

If you thought Venom was done, think again. The most iconic symbiote menace in the Spider-Man universe appears again during the final hours of the game. Venom goes on a destructive rampage through New York City before finally coming across Mary Jane.

After a physical confrontation with Spidey and MJ, Venom attacks and infects her, turning her into the terrifyingly cool Scream.

With the symbiote taking on a yellow-red appearance with appendages on its head resembling Mary Jane’s long hair, Scream makes for a novel and unique boss battle that boasts its signature loud shriek, where it gets its name from.

In what is one of the toughest boss fights of the game, the player, playing as Peter Parker, will have to take down Scream while talking to MJ to bring her back to her senses across multiple phases of the fight.

Venom

The big baddie. Image via Insomniac Games

The final boss fight of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is against—you guessed it—Venom. The fight is divided into five phases, with the first two played as Peter, the next two as Miles, and the final phase being a quick-time event minigame where the two protagonists work together.

Peter distracts Venom, which leads to the final boss’s first two phases. He lures the Venom-controlled Harry to their high school, which is quickly torn asunder into three separate arenas where Spider-Man and Venom duke it out. Venom defeats Peter, sprouts wings, grabs Peter’s body, and flies off to retrieve the meteorite from the Emily-May Foundation.

Miles and Venom engage in another long battle, and Venom is only defeated when the two Spider-Men team up and appeal to Harry to snap out of it.

With a lot of dodging, playing around Venom’s invulnerability to your webs, and avoiding the deadly symbiote goop that he leaves around the battlefield, you should eventually beat Venom after five grueling phases of the fight.

After subduing the symbiote, Harry briefly manages to break through Venom’s facade, telling Peter that he knows what he has to do: Kill Harry in order to kill Venom. Peter, though hesitant, does as he’s told, killing his best friend whom he had only recently reconnected with.

Miles, with his quick thinking, uses his bioelectric powers to defibrillate Harry. After a few tries, Harry’s pulse returns. Harry is alive, but frail. He falls into a coma, and the extent of his illness is unknown.

