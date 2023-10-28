How to replay missions in Spider-Man 2

With so many high-octane moments of superheroism in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s lengthy campaign, it’s no surprise to find yourself wanting to relive a few of them, whether it’s the opening fight against Sandman or that mission in Oscorp Tower.

Players who want to revisit their favorite moments may be used to being able to do so from the previous game, but Spider-Man 2 is a surprising deviation from this established mechanic.

Can you replay missions in Spider-Man 2?

Unfortunately, you cannot replay missions in Spider-Man 2, which is a baffling step down from the previous game. In Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you could replay missions and even open-world crimes seamlessly, making it more confusing than anything that this feature is so conspicuously absent from its next-gen blockbuster of a sequel. Your only option to replay a particular mission is to restart the game entirely and work your way back up to that mission—and given the complete lack of a New Game Plus mode to speak of, that second playthrough will be filled with just as much Tech Part grinding and collectible grabbing as the first.

This problem extends to the open world, too. As mentioned before, you could trigger crimes on demand and even replay certain side missions in Miles Morales, which are features that have both been inexplicably stripped from Spider-Man 2. In the sequel, the only content that can be replayed is the Mysteriums, which serve as the equivalent of the combat challenges from the last two games—and can only be triggered as Miles. In other words, if you’re trying to snag a few of the Peter-specific combat trophies after the credits have already rolled, you’re out of luck.

Granted, there are also random crimes, but after a certain point in the story, you’ll only be fighting enemies of one particular faction (if you know, you know), meaning that they begin to lack variety very quickly. Gone are the balaclava-wearing goons of yesteryear.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why this vital feature got the chop. Time constraints? Crunch? Corporate deadlines for that sweet, sweet holiday season money? All we can do is speculate, but not all is lost: Insomniac’s community director, James Stevenson, has promised that both mission replay and New Game Plus will be added in a post-launch patch “before the end of the year“. The original Marvel’s Spider-Man also had New Game Plus added post-launch, so at least this isn’t an entirely new precedent. Just pick up one of the other great games out at the moment to tide you over until you can start your Spider-Man journey anew.

About the author