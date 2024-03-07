Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus update is finally here.

The long-anticipated update is available for download, adding in features like a new trophy, new levels to grind, and more to find in New Game Plus mode. But it’s not readily apparent how to start a new game.

Here’s how to start New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2.

How can I start New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2?

It appears that there are multiple updates for Spider-Man 2 on launch day, March 7. The initial update, which was over 600 MB, added in the new suits. An additional update is required to play New Game Plus.

Spider-Man 2 update 1.002.000 is the New Game Plus update. It clocks in at over 3.5 GB, so until this update is downloaded, the new content won’t be found. Make sure to check for updates on the Spider-Man 2 app to ensure your game is the latest version. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the PS5 menu.

Press the Options button.

Select “Check for Update.”

If there’s still no update, try restarting your PS5 and trying to check again.

Once updated, you’ll be able to begin New Game Plus. You’ll be greeted by the screen below, where you can then select your finished game save and press the square button to start a New Game Plus save.

Get out there and save NYC once more, webheads!

Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus features

Straight from developer Insomniac Games, here is everything included in the New Game Plus update:

New Game Plus (NG+) Features

Ultimate Levels: Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Note: Ultimate Levels are NOT tied to any difficulty

Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Symbiote Suit Styles: Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression

Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression Golden Gadget Styles: Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks

Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks Suit Tech Fusion: Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot

Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot PlayStation Trophy Unlock a new trophy for completing the story in NG+

Additional Features