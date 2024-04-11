When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 release?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 is the last update of this expansion, and it’s set to introduce season four as well as WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria.

Usually, the final update of any expansion is simply there to help you kill time until the next big release, but this time around, Blizzard Entertainment is doing something different. You’ll have one more season to dive into, and WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria will give you another expansion to play through while you wait for The War Within pre-patch to drop.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 release date

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 launches April 23. As it’s tradition, the patch will arrive on the day for the North American region and the day after for Europe. You can start exploring the wonders of this new patch, including the new Mythic+ dungeon rotation, Fated raids, and WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria after the weekly maintenance. Remember, weekly maintenance is usually extended on the day of a new patch, and this will surely be the case for Patch 10.2.7.

Everything coming in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7

WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria is the first of its kind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 includes two important features—a new season and WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria. The new season will feature eight Mythic+ dungeons, Fated raids (all three Dragonflight raids but rotating every week), and refreshed PvP ratings for all those who enjoy the thrill of Arena and battlegrounds.

WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria is an entirely new feature Blizzard is testing. Essentially, this is the Mists of Pandaria expansion as you know it, but sped up with Dragonflight talents. You don’t have to buy the game either. All you need is an active subscription or game time. This is entirely separate from Dragonflight and Classic WoW, and if this isn’t your cup of tea, you can just skip it.

