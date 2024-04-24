Jade Forest overview in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix: Exact release date and countdown

Here's when you'll be able to dive back into the mystical world of Pandaria during WoW's upcoming limited-time event.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 03:26 pm

The final content patch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, Patch 10.2.7, is right around the corner, and perhaps the most anticipated feature coming with that patch will be the new WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event.

This limited-time mode will allow players to completely re-experience Mists of Pandaria in its entirety in the context of modern WoW. The Mists leveling and questing experience has been designed to fit entirely within the level one to 70 journey that’s present in Dragonflight, and all of the dungeons and raids that were introduced in Mists have been added to the leveling process as well. 

At the end of the Mists of Pandaria Remix event, all of the rewards, mounts, and appearances that you earned during the event will carry over to your WoW account just in time for the launch of The War Within

Here’s when you can expect WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria to go live

WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event countdown and global release time

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
3
:
0
:
2
0
:
2
7
:
0
7

While Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 will go live on May 7, the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event won’t start for about a week afterward. The official start date for WoW Remix is May 16. On that date, the event will launch globally around the world, with players in all WoW regions having access to the re-envisioned version of the Mists of Pandaria expansion at the same time.  

Blizzard has announced that the launch time for Mists of Pandaria Remix will be 12pm CT on May 16, meaning some regions in the Eastern Hemisphere will actually have access to the game on May 17. 

a large bird flying through the sky in mists of pandaria wow
There will be many new mounts and rewards to earn during this limited-time event. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s unclear exactly how long the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event will last, although we expect it to go all the way until the start of the pre-patch for The War Within (scheduled to launch in the late summer or early fall). 

Judging by the fact that Patch 10.2.7 is meant to bridge the current expansion with the next release, we’d wager that you’ll have until the start of the game’s next era to do everything you want in this period of stopgap content that allows you to travel back into the world of Mists of Pandaria

