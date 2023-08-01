How to start and complete Trial of Style in World of Warcraft

The Trial of Style is a mini-holiday event in World of Warcraft that has returned for the latest expansion, Dragonflight. While this event has quickly grown as a fan favorite, many players still may not know how to enter or complete this fierce fashion faceoff.

In the Trial of Style, six players are pitted against each other in a transmog-based competition. In this trial, you are given a specific prompt and two minutes to come up with the best transmog set possible to match the said prompt. In the spirit of fairness, you cannot vote for your own transmog set. Instead, two players are pitted head-to-head while the remaining four vote.

If you have a vast transmog collection and are looking to strut your stuff against the competition, this is everything you need to know about the Trial of Style in WoW.

How to join the Trial of Style in Dragonflight

In order to join the Trial of Style in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you will need to speak with a transmogifier. This vendor can be found in most major cities. From Stormwind to Dalaran, transmog vendors are a very common NPC in capital cities.

To play your best, you need to look your best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you locate a Warpweaver, the transmog vendor, you will notice a third dialog option that only appears whenever the Trial of Style event is active. Select the option that says “I want to participate in the Trial of Style!” and you will be placed in a queue to wait for five fellow competitors.

Related: The top 5 WoW transmog sets of all time

This is a fairly popular mini-event, so you won’t have to wait very long until your queue pops. Usually, I am able to find a group in around five minutes each time, though of course this will depend on your server and time of day.

How to win the Trial of Style in Dragonflight

Now that you are in the Trial of Style, it’s time to win. You will be presented with a general theme that you will need to style your transmog set after. The theme will appear in large letters across your screen, so you won’t need to worry about missing it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are tons of themes that are in the rotation for the Trial of Style, and each lobby is completely randomized. Below are just some of the themes that you might encounter:

Summer Styles

Winter Wear

Freestyle

Faction Pride

Fun and Flirty

Blue Skies

Crimson Creations

Bronze Clockwork

Gothic Gala

Going Green

Black Magic

Every time the Trial of Style event appears, new themes are added to the rotation while others are retired.

The format of the Trial of Style is simple. Two players will be selected to get on stage. Once on stage, you can use several emotes to show off your character and transmog set. The remaining four players in the lobby will vote on their favorite of the two. This process will continue until first, second, and third place winners are selected.

Due to the subjective nature of fashion, there is no guaranteed way to win the Trial of Style. Don’t be too discouraged if you do not win your first foray into the fashion world. In all honesty, I’ve yet to even get on the podium. They key is to keep trying until you get a crowd that appreciates your style as much as you do.

The first place winner will be rewarded with the Stylish! buff and Trial of Style tokens that can be used with certain vendors.

About the author