WoW SoD: How to get to Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan is the only 10-man raid available in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, and you need to know how to get there.

Consisting of six bosses, Gnomeregan is located in Dun Morogh, the Alliance starting zone for Dwarves and Gnomes. While Alliance players can get there in no time, it’s a little tricky for the Horde to reach it.

This raid initially had a one-week lockout, but now it resets every three days. Here’s how to get to Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as both Alliance and Horde.

Gnomeregan location in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Gnomeregan is in Dun Morogh on the Eastern Kingdoms continent. This is an Alliance zone.

It’s near Brewnall Village, at the very west of the zone. The exact coordinates are 24.4, 39.6. Bear in mind that the Gnomeregan raid entrance is deep underground.

Where is the Gnomeregan raid entrance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Once you reach the coordinates 24.4, 39.6, you’ll be in front of Gnomeregan. The raid entrance isn’t on the surface, and you’ll have to follow my exact instructions if you don’t want to get lost:

Go through the huge entrance and follow the hallway.

Walk straight until you reach the first door arch, then turn right.

Again, walk straight, and step onto the elevator.

Descend the elevator.

Walk past the alarm and head toward the first opening on the right.

Turn left after you pass through that hall.

Follow the path through the mobs and enter the raid.

How to get to Gnomeregan as the Alliance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The easiest way to reach Gnomeregan as Alliance is to head to Ironforge, the Dwarvern capital. If you’re in Stormwind, take the Deeprun Tram for free, and you’ll get a ride directly to Ironforge. If you’re starting in Darnassus, take the boat to Darkshore and then to the Wetlands. Then, either fly to Ironforge or walk if you don’t have the flight path.

After you arrive in Ironforge, head out of the city and follow the winding road until you reach a crossroads, then go right and follow the road. This is the easiest way to get to Gnomeregan. The entrance is at 24.4, 39.6, but bear in mind it’s surrounded by leper gnomes and other mechanical creatures that won’t be happy to see you.

How to get to Gnomeregan as the Horde in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Nogg and Sovik location in Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

As Horde, your method to reach Gnomeregan will be a bit different. First, you need to pick up the prerequisite quest from Nogg in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Honor at coordinates 75.8, 25.2. The quest is called Rig Wars. You then need to talk to Sovik (located in the same building as Nogg), and accept the quest Chief Engineer Scooty.

Scooty location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you have that quest, go to Booty Bay and talk to Scooty to get the Gnomer-gooooone! quest. This NPC is at coordinates 27.6, 77.4. Scooty will then give you the Goblin Transponder, and you can use that to teleport to Gnomeregan using the portal next to Scooty in Booty Bay.