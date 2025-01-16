Plunderstorm rewards have World of Warcraft players split in 2

The Plunderstorm game mode came back with a bang in World of Warcraft on Jan. 15, letting players battle it out against each other, mobs, and the encroaching lightning storm to win a mountain of rewards.

The response to it has been mostly positive so far, with players enjoying the new quality-of-life improvements that the game mode has received.

The WoW community has spotted a few quirks, though. One particular sticking point is that it’s too quick to burn through the event and collect all the rewards on offer, leaving some feeling stuck or bored. One creator recently shared this on X, kickstarting a debate on the matter.

Hello @Warcraft @WarcraftDevs! Plunderstorm is awesome! BUT even for someone like me who can play it all day it only took 5 hours to get all the new rewards. With 4 weeks remaining I will have an excess of about maybe 200K+ unused plunder. Anyway we can find new ways to exchange… — Towelliee (@towelthetank) January 15, 2025

The person behind the initial post praised the game mode as “awesome” before sharing that they’d found the process of picking up all the new rewards exceptionally quick. They finished by enquiring whether a currency exchange, swapping Plunder for other in-game currencies, could be a possible solution.

Some players were immediately on board, agreeing that it was far too easy to burn through Plunderstorm’s rewards. One creator replied to the post with simply “THIS,” while another added that it felt, “weird to be done with the ‘grind’ in 3 hours played.”

Other players seemed to particularly love the currency exchange idea. Anima and Trader’s Tender were both suggested as two possible currencies to swap with Plunder, which could help players access even more collectibles and goodies from other in-game sources.

Some took the opportunity to share their other ideas for Plunderstorm. One player suggested, “I definitely wanna see more changes. New maps, bot lobby option, definitely more rewards, ability to use your own characters maybe? Pve only mode. So many possibilities!”

Not everyone felt the same about the Plunderstorm reward system needing to be altered, though. Some felt it was already at the perfect spot and didn’t need to be changed, especially when compared to the previous version of the event.

One player shared, “Played for 2 hours this morning and got the new stuff. So happy I don’t have to grind out 45 renown levels again!!!”

Another added, “As a hyper casual who does not have more than maybe 5 hours an entire week to play WoW this is amazing news to know I only need to grind this amount for all the new stuff!” Many were in agreement, with some feeling motivated to try the game mode for the first time based on the shorter grind.

Whether you’re a fan of getting grinds over and done with or someone who prefers more intense gameplay experiences, make sure to hop into Plunderstorm in World of Warcraft and try it out today. It’s a limited-time event, so the Plunderstore rewards won’t be around forever.

