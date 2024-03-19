Category:
How to play WoW Plunderstorm

It's the pirate's life for me.
Mar 19, 2024
Pirate mount reward for the renown track in WoW Plunderstorm
Pirates have docked in the Arathi Highlands in World of Warcraft (WoW) Modern and Classic with the limited-time Plunderstorm mode. As the name suggests, plunder is the main objective in the new event that arrived with the 10.2.6 update—even if it’s a battle royale.

This event was already teased in the WoW Dragonflight 2024 roadmap with a black flag with a skull and crossbones and the numbers 10.2.6. It was placed between Winter and Spring and was obviously pointing to pirated-themed content. Now, it’s finally here.

What is the WoW Plunderstorm event?

Official artwork for WoW's new Battle Royale mode, Plunderstorm
The Plundertstorm event is a pirate-themed battle royale mode in WoW. 60 players are dropped on the map and will have to survive until they or their squad is the last one standing. They will have to collect abilities from chests, animals, or even other players to upgrade their build and increase their chances of survival.

Players can customize their builds for every match, so they can explore everything the event offers. The PvP element is undeniable, especially as the storm closes in and reduces the size of the map, but there is a lot of PvE in the early stages of the match.

You don’t have to win to keep all the loot you collected during the match, so casual players can still come out of the event with rewards without worrying about getting first place. You don’t need to go through any quest line or have completed any previous content, either.

Can I play WoW Plunderstorm?

A WoW Plunderstorm player opening a large glowing chest.
You must have an active World of Warcraft subscription or use a Game Time card to be able to participate in the event. WoW Classic players are also included in the event and can participate by downloading the modern (Live) by simply installing the modern (Live) version.

How to play WoW Plunderstorm

The WoW Plunderstom tab in the main menu.
When you open WoW, you’ll see WoW Dragonflight on the top left corner of the screen, and by its side will be the WoW Pluderstorm logo. Click on it to open the event screen. You can create a character or invite a friend to your squad from there. Here’s the step-by-step:

  1. Select Plunderstorm from the World of Warcraft game menu to get into the action.
  2. Create a ready-to-play character.
  3. Choose between Solo to play by yourself or Duo to create a squad.
  4. Click on Join Game to start the match.

If queued for a Duo match without having anyone in your group, you’ll automatically be matched with one. You can also access chat, customize characters, and see the queue from the Character Select Screen.

