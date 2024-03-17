How to complete the Sweet Amber quest line in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Sweet Amber is a highly involved, Alliance-only quest line in World of Warcraft Classic. This quest line is borderline infamous for tasking players with going around the entire world and collecting items in a scavenger hunt that takes a decently long time to complete.

Recommended Videos

Although the Sweet Amber quest line is very time-consuming and, honestly, kind of boring, the reward at the end of it all is a relatively strong trinket that your character might be able to take advantage of. The ultimate reward for completing the Sweet Amber questline is Thunderbrew’s Boot Flask, a trinket that causes you to deal fire damage to enemies in front of you whenever you activate it. If you haven’t been lucky with trinket drops in your Gnomeregan runs during phase two of SoD or are looking to get your first trinket while leveling, you can default back to the Sweet Amber quest line for the Boot Flask.

The main quest giver of the Sweet Amber questline is Grimbooze Thunderbrew, a dwarven man living out in the Dagger Hills of Westfall. You might remember him from your time leveling in Westfall, particularly if you completed the quest “Dry Times.”

Here’s how you can find Grimbooze Thunderbrew and run through the Sweet Amber quest line in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

WoW Classic: Sweet Amber full quest line walkthrough

Grimbooze Thunderbrew can be found in the Dagger Hills in Westfall at coordinates [45, 80]. You cannot start the Sweet Amber quest line with him until you reach level 40, but when you do, you’ll have the privilege of going out into Azeroth and acquiring a laundry list of items for the dwarf.

The first item you’ll need to acquire for Grimbooze is Holy Spring Water, which can be picked up in Stranglethorn Vale at coordinates [29, 62]. The spring water can be found in the fountain at the back of the Naga encampment where you complete the quest “Akiris by the Bundle.”

You’ll next need to acquire a Sack of Barley, Sack of Corn, and Sack of Rye. These three sacks can be found all across Azeroth, and their exact zones and respective coordinates can be found below.

You’ll need to go across continents and find the Sack of Corn in the deserts of Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to get a Sack of Barley, Sack of Corn, and Sack of Rye in WoW Classic

Sack of Barley: Swamp of Sorrows [62, 23]

Sack of Corn: Tanaris [66, 37]

Sack of Rye: The Hinterlands [40, 66]

Before you return to Grimbooze with the three sacks, you’ll also want to make sure you have a Truesilver Bar in your inventory. These are easily purchasable off the Auction House, and you definitely don’t want to have to go back out into the open world to track down the Truesilver Bar when you can quickly knock out two steps of the quest line in one go-around, provided you already have the necessary items.

After you bring him the Sacks of Barley, Corn, and Rye, as well as a Truesilver Bar, you’ll next need to grab a Sycamore Branch for Grimbooze. These are found in Feralas and drop off enemies known as “Cursed Sycamores.” These mobs are level 45 treants and can be found in the High Wilderness subzone of Feralas.

The final step in this quest line takes you into the fearsome Searing Gorge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final item needed for the Sweet Amber questline is a Bundle of Charred Oak, which is found at coordinates [54, 50] in the Searing Gorge. Once you bring this final item back to Grimbooze Thunderbrew in Westfall, you’ll be rewarded with Thunderbrew’s Boot Flask.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more