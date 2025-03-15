WoW players agree this is the most broken class in the Liberation of Undermine Raid

Every season in World of Warcraft has a couple of classes that stand out as the best. Amidst the Race to World First Liberation of Undermine Raid, there is one class that completely outshines others—and it’s the legendary Monk class.

In a recent discussion started by a player in a March 15 Reddit thread, many players agreed that the Monk class is the best one to play in the new Liberation of Undermine raid. This, of course, comes as a pleasant surprise to everyone, but it’s more than evident that Monks reign supreme in WoW once more.

Everyone’s main this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard (YouTube)

The entire Undermine patch is an absolute gem. The new zone, a bunch of new quests, Delves and dungeons, and amazing Jazz-like music definitely cemented this update as one of the best ever.

Just when you think it can’t get better than this, it absolutely does—especially if you’re a Monk main. The class currently performs the best in the Liberation of Undermine raid, especially on higher difficulties. In the middle of Race to World First, a lot of players label Monk as the best class because it offers flexibility and can overcome a bunch of raid mechanics with ease.

“There’s a mechanic in the Mug’zee fight where you can skip the gaol mechanic with certain abilities transcendence being one of them. On top of that, mistweaver is currently the best throughout healer which is exactly what you need on this fight,” a player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

While that certainly explains why the Monk class is the most valuable one in this raid, many other players are also happy for this class to finally receive some love.

“A lot of mages too from the looks. But I’m happy to see monks shine. They’re so fun this season. They deserve some time doing well, they’ve been mid-tier for so long,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

One thing’s for certain: If Liquid, one of the best guilds in the world, uses a lot of Monks in the Race to World First, then the class is completely busted. Let’s just hope Blizzard doesn’t nerf it to the ground too fast and lets players have some fun first.

