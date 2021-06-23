Is World of Warcraft down? How to check WoW’s server status

Connection issues are one of the worst things that can happen when you’re playing an online game—and World of Warcraft is no different.

World of Warcraft servers are almost always live, but occasionally, they do go down. Knowing when they go down, and when they’ll be live again, can help you plan out your playing sessions.

On a weekly basis, WoW servers go down for a short maintenance period around 9am CT. Usually, that server downtime is listed as taking an hour, but it almost always takes significantly less time than that.

That weekly downtime regularly lasts around five to 10 minutes—and sometimes it’s even less.

To get updated on server maintenance, players can check WoW’s “Service Status” forums.

Additionally, Blizzard’s customer support account on Twitter will always post whenever there’s a server outage or maintenance.

Meanwhile, if you ever find that your specific server is having issues, you can check to see your realm’s status on World of Warcraft’s website.

Screengrab via WorldofWarcraft.com

The comprehensive list can show every WoW, Classic, and Burning Crusade realm across all regions. You can filter for your region and game as well as easily search for your realm by using a search function at the top of the list.