Canny WoW player suggests a Plunderstorm change and fellow pirates are in awe

Blizzard reintroduced the Plunderstorm game mode into World of Warcraft on Jan. 15, and since then, players have been getting stuck into its treasure trove of rewards. While a few quirks have been spotted, the reception has been mostly positive so far—and one WoW player seems to have come up with a genius solution for the issues that remain.

The rewards have been a sticking point for some—more specifically, community members have reported that it’s incredibly easy to pick up all the Plunderstore rewards with minimal effort, leaving them feeling a little uninspired to chase the Plunder collection achievements and keep playing.

One WoW player devised a genius solution, though. They posted a beautiful infographic detailing their thoughts, and the response from fellow players was incredible.

The infographic highlighted the contrast between the high Plunder collection achievements and low cap on rewards, noting that many players do just enjoy playing for the sake of it but that having something better to work towards could make it even better for the community.

They then suggested using spare Plunder as a currency to exchange for older resources and currencies from previous expansions. In theory, this would help cut down on grinds for collectors and make obtaining old rewards better for new players, too.

Other WoW players were enchanted by the suggestion, digging into the topic further in the replies and encouraging the person behind the initial post to pop it on the official game forums to try and get Blizzard’s attention.

A reader replied to the post, agreeing, “Even as a mount/pet collector, I have no desire to do Plunderstorm. I haven’t been a fan of PvP of any kind since burning out on it back in Vanilla. This would make me want to play Plunderstorm.”

Another added, “I would love this! Plundering is fun at any rate but it’s a bummer to run out of rewards just a few days in. Would love it even moreso if we could stock up on Trading Post Tender while we’re at it.”

One player even praised the suggestion as the “best idea in living memory” to make it onto the WoW subreddit.

Some readers also took the chance to theorize which currencies and resources should be added if this idea ever got implemented.

The most common answers were Anima and Stygia, both originating from the Shadowlands expansion, with one excited viewer saying, “OMG YEESSSS. Please let us farm Anima this way. The current ‘best’ ways are excruciatingly looooong.”

Not everyone was sold on this suggestion for the game, though, with a couple of players feeling that the concept was unrealistic and others pointing out that the Plunderstore should theoretically be incentive enough to get stuck into the game.

A player asked, “What about people who don’t like PvP? Giving this kind of incentive seems to make it a Must Do event even for people who hate PvP,” going on to compare the idea to the School of Hard Knocks achievement that led non-PvP fans into previously mandatory battlegrounds for the Children’s Week event.

Despite this, the overall response to the idea of a currency exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Many players even joked that Blizzard should hire the original poster for their creative thinking, as their idea appealed to a large chunk of the community.

If you’ve not tried out Plunderstorm yet and you’re hoping to pad out your in-game collection tabs, why not hop into a game today? There are plenty of rewards on offer, and the game mode is a limited-time event, so it’s worth taking a stab at before it leaves.

