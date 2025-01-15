Blizzard just made the WoW Plunderstorm change we desperately craved

Plunderstorm is back with a vengeance in World of Warcraft, introducing a number of changes and quality-of-life features to help make the pirate-themed game mode even more enjoyable for players to sink their teeth into.

While some of the changes are drastic, like the introduction of the Plunderstore with exclusive mounts and rewards to buy with Plunder, others are more subtle.

One small yet impactful change community members have noticed is the introduction of a dedicated Plunderstorm tab in the standard PvP queue window. A helpful player on Reddit pointed this out and shared a snap of the window to inform other Plunderstorm enthusiasts.

One excited player responded to the post with their thoughts, saying, “Very good. Implementing stuff inside the game is always positive, creating a different game mode in the login screen seemed a bit off.”

Previously, it was only possible to access Plunderstorm by selecting a separate game tab on the main login screen for retail WoW. Provided you’ve made a Plunderstorm character, you can now hop directly into the queue with this tab, removing the extra link in the chain.

Other viewers were pleased to see this change implemented, even if they weren’t fans of the game mode itself.

A player shared, “Good thing I don’t have to leave my main to do it. To me, Plunderstorm is just a grind for all those rewards,” elaborating that they were hoping this version of the game mode wouldn’t be as “painful” as the previous one.

Another added that it was the only improvement they’d seen for Plunderstorm so far before venting about the rewards on offer in the Plunderstore.

The new addition even made its way onto other social media platforms, with players on X (formerly Twitter) digging into the Plunderstorm changes. A creator shared a screengrab of the PvP screen with the new section, with players chiming in with their thoughts below.

One excited viewer replied to the post, saying, “That’s a big win that,” while another simply praised it as “Much better!!”

While it may seem like a small change, it’s a time-saving quality-of-life improvement that will surely help players who want to grind out as much Plunder as possible and collect all the exclusive rewards available during the event.

Plunderstorm will be available to play in World of Warcraft starting on Jan. 15, with the end date currently unknown. It is a limited-time event, so if you’re keen on digging into the action and picking up collectibles, make sure to queue up for a match or two today.

