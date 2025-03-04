WoW Race to World First Liberation of Undermine leaderboard

World of Warcraft The War Within is making a huge comeback with its second season, and of course, along comes the Race to World First Liberation of Undermine raid.

Mark your calendars because the WoW Liberation of Undermine to World First starts on March 4 and will last until the first team takes down the final boss and takes all the glory. Here’s everything you need to know about WoW Race to World First Liberation of Undermine raid, including bosses, guilds, and leaderboard.

All Race to World First Liberation of Undermine bosses

It’s time to free and save the Undermine city. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like the previous raid, the Liberation of Undermine has eight bosses that guilds must defeat in the Race to World First. Guilds must take down each boss on mythic difficulty to progress through the raid. The bosses in the Liberation of Undermine raid are as follows:

Vexie Fullthrotlle and the Geargrinders

Cauldron of Carnage

Rik Reverb

Stix Bunkjunker

Sprocketmonger Lockenstock

One-Armed Bandit

Mug’Zee

Chrome King Gallywix

As expected, the Chrome King Gallywix is the final boss of the Liberation of Undermine raid, which is very fitting for a season all about Goblins. While the mechanics of bosses are still unknown, considering that Nerub-ar Palace was cleared first by Team Liquid after 12 days, we can expect nothing less of a challenge this time for the best guilds in the world.

Race to World First Liberation of Undermine leaderboard (March 4)

Placement Race to World First guild Liberation of Undermine bosses defeated One Team Liquid – Two Echo – Three Method – Four Instant Dollars – Five FatSharkYes – Six Mate – Seven Synergy – Eight Honestly – Nine LAGET – 10 Exposed –

How to watch Race to World First Liberation of Undermine

Although each guild competing has its own schedule of a broadcast stream, there are also some players streaming individually, so you have a couple of great options. Given that each guild has a specific start time based on their region, however, it’s best to schedule your own time to watch their streams. The best way to watch Race to World First Liberation of Undermine is through the Twitch WoW live channels.

Here are some larger guilds that already confirmed their participation in the Race to World First Liberation of Undermine raid:

Once the Liberation of Undermine raid opens, the Race to World First officially starts, and we’ll add the leaderboard standings and update the article daily, so be sure to bookmark this page for the most up-to-date standings.

