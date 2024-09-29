WoW Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace leaderboard

The World of Warcraft Race to World First returned for Nerub-ar Palace in The War Within. Here’s who won, who the bosses are, and how to watch the Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First.

The WoW Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First started on Sept. 17 and will ran until a team took down the final boss. Each time a new expansion is released, like The War Within, sponsors and organizations pool efforts to put on the Race to World First event. A guild secured the World First final boss kill on Sept. 29.

Who are the Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace bosses?

Which boss from this raid are you expecting to be the most difficult? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Nerub-ar Palace raid has eight bosses that guilds must defeat in the Race to World First. Guilds have specific start times depending on region location and can’t advance until the boss for that level has been beaten. Queen Ansurek is the final boss.

Ulgrax the Devourer: Melee Mechanics were the first to defeat this boss.

The Bloodhound Horror: Melee Mechanics were the first to defeat this boss.

Sikran: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Rasha’nan: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Broodtwister Ovi’nax: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Nexus Princess Ky’veza: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

The Silken Court: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Queen Ansurek: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Once they’ve defeated Rasha’nan, guilds must take on Nexus Princess Ky’veza or Broodtwister Ovi’nax. The Silken Court is the second-to-last raid boss, with the first to defeat Queen Ansurek determining the overall winner of The War Within Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace.

Who is winning the Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace?

Team Liquid secured the first-ever Queen Ansurek kill with an impressive performance—but the pulls are still ongoing with the remaining guilds as of Sept. 29, 8:17 CT.

Team Echo won the Dragonflight Race to World First, with Team Liquid coming in second. Echo also won the Race to World First before that for Shadowlands, making this a star-studded event.

Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace leaderboard, Sept. 29

Placement Race to World First guild Nerub-ar Palace bosses defeated One Team Liquid Eight of eight – World First Queen Ansurek kill Two Echo Seven of eight – on Queen Ansurek Three Method Seven of eight – on Queen Ansurek Four Huoguo Hero Seven of eight – on Queen Ansurek Five Jitianhong Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza Six ZboX Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza Seven FatSharkYes Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza Eight Instant Dollars Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza Nine End Myth Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza 10 LAGET Five of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza

Despite the World First Queen Ansurek being claimed by Team Liquid on Sept. 29 after a mighty 404 pulls, Echo, Method, and Huoguo Hero are still making impressive progress.

How to watch Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace

Each guild competing typically has a main broadcast stream, with some players also streaming individually. The best way to find streams to watch is through the Twitch WoW live channels.

Here are the larger guild broadcasts and individual streamers worth watching:

We’ll update the leaderboard standings for the WoW Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First at least twice daily, so be sure to bookmark this page for the most up-to-date standings.

