Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Queen Ansurek with red eyes and two other red eyes on either side with horn white hair plus purple and white outfit in WoW: The War Within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace leaderboard

The race is on.
Danny Forster
Lazar Pavlovic
and 
Em Stonham
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 07:37 am

The World of Warcraft Race to World First returned for Nerub-ar Palace in The War Within. Here’s who won, who the bosses are, and how to watch the Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First.

Recommended Videos

The WoW Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First started on Sept. 17 and will ran until a team took down the final boss. Each time a new expansion is released, like The War Within, sponsors and organizations pool efforts to put on the Race to World First event. A guild secured the World First final boss kill on Sept. 29.

Who are the Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace bosses?

Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace bosses The War Within WoW
Which boss from this raid are you expecting to be the most difficult? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Nerub-ar Palace raid has eight bosses that guilds must defeat in the Race to World First. Guilds have specific start times depending on region location and can’t advance until the boss for that level has been beaten. Queen Ansurek is the final boss.

  • Ulgrax the Devourer: Melee Mechanics were the first to defeat this boss.
  • The Bloodhound Horror: Melee Mechanics were the first to defeat this boss.
  • Sikran: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.
  • Rasha’nan: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.
  • Broodtwister Ovi’nax: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.
  • Nexus Princess Ky’veza: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.
  • The Silken Court: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.
  • Queen Ansurek: Team Liquid were the first to defeat this boss.

Once they’ve defeated Rasha’nan, guilds must take on Nexus Princess Ky’veza or Broodtwister Ovi’nax. The Silken Court is the second-to-last raid boss, with the first to defeat Queen Ansurek determining the overall winner of The War Within Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace.

Who is winning the Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace?

Team Liquid secured the first-ever Queen Ansurek kill with an impressive performance—but the pulls are still ongoing with the remaining guilds as of Sept. 29, 8:17 CT.

Team Echo won the Dragonflight Race to World First, with Team Liquid coming in second. Echo also won the Race to World First before that for Shadowlands, making this a star-studded event.

Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace leaderboard, Sept. 29

PlacementRace to World First guildNerub-ar Palace bosses defeated
OneTeam LiquidEight of eight – World First Queen Ansurek kill
TwoEchoSeven of eight – on Queen Ansurek
ThreeMethodSeven of eight – on Queen Ansurek
FourHuoguo HeroSeven of eight – on Queen Ansurek
FiveJitianhongFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza
SixZboXFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza
Seven FatSharkYesFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza
EightInstant DollarsFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza
NineEnd MythFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza
10LAGETFive of eight – on Nexus Princess Ky’veza

Despite the World First Queen Ansurek being claimed by Team Liquid on Sept. 29 after a mighty 404 pulls, Echo, Method, and Huoguo Hero are still making impressive progress.

How to watch Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace

Each guild competing typically has a main broadcast stream, with some players also streaming individually. The best way to find streams to watch is through the Twitch WoW live channels.

Here are the larger guild broadcasts and individual streamers worth watching:

We’ll update the leaderboard standings for the WoW Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First at least twice daily, so be sure to bookmark this page for the most up-to-date standings.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook
Author
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.
Author
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
Em is a Freelance Gaming Writer at Dot Esports who specializes in Pokemon and World of Warcraft. With a love for RPGs and TCGs, Em has spent the last few years covering gaming news and reviews for sites like IGN, Nintendo Life, and Dexerto.
twitter