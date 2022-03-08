World of Warcraft Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First leaderboard

World of Warcraft’s latest Race to World First is underway with top guilds looking to down the final boss of the Shadowlands expansion—The Jailer.

The last few contests have been nail biters with Limit (now Team Liquid) going toe-to-toe with Echo. While Complexity Limit was about to win the final race of Battle for Azeroth and first of Shadowlands, Echo, which is comprised of the previously dominant core raid group from Method, took the crown in the most recent raid Sanctum of Domination.

As the final raid of the expansion, this instance will give guilds a few options for what order to kill bosses. It won’t be surprising to see a few guilds sneakily get world first kills by choosing a unique path to the end of the raid. If previous races have been any indication, however, the top two teams in the world, Team Liquid and Echo, are going to be fighting again at the end to see who kills the Jailer first.

Sepulcher of the First Ones leaderboard

Here’s a list of the first guild to kill each boss: