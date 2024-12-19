How to get to Siren Isle in World of Warcraft Patch 11.0.7

Patch 11.0.7 introduced a slew of content into World of Warcraft, giving players a chance to explore an entirely fresh zone alongside new quests and main campaign content. The new zone is called Siren Isle and it’s worth exploring if you haven’t visited it yet.

Here’s how to unlock the Siren Isle in WoW The War Within and how you can get back to Siren Isle easily, including key map locations to help you hit the ground running.

How to get to Siren Isle in The War Within

Dawn can be found leaning against a wall in the Foundation Hall, with a crowd nearby her. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To go to Siren Isle in World of Warcraft for the first time, you’ll need to hit level 80 and pick up a quest called The Expedition Awaits from a character named Dawn in Dornogal’s Foundation Hall.

This short quest chain that kicks off after speaking to Dawn will introduce your character to Siren Isle, letting them join the expedition alongside other characters. The quest will lead you to a waiting airship just outside the East Gate of Dornogal.

The airship will always be available to use during this patch, so head to the East Gate. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to go, hop on board and speak to Skaggit. This will wrap up the first quest, kickstarting the next one in the chain, which is called To the Siren Isle. Speak to Skaggit again to get the airship to leave and fly to Siren Isle.

Once you land, you’ll be able to hop down from the airship and begin working through Siren Isle’s main questline. You will not be able to use your flying mounts in this zone, so don’t make the same mistake we did and try to fly straight off of the airship.

When you land, it’s worth setting your Hearthstone to the Siren Isle for quick and easy access to this new area.

Unless you’re a Mage with infinite teleports, having a local Hearthstone in Siren Isle is well worth the effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Innkeeper in the immediate Siren Isle base is a goblin called Snizzle Fumblecrank, who can be found directly ahead of where the airship pulls up. Getting back to the Siren Isle without a Hearthstone is still quick and easy, but being able to teleport makes running quests much smoother.

How to get back to Siren Isle

The airship is surprisingly quick, considering it’s flying between two entirely different islands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you left Siren Isle before finishing the questline and didn’t set your Hearthstone with the Innkeeper, don’t worry—you’ll be able to get back by heading to Dornogal and finding the airship at the East Gate once again.

Hop onto the ship and speak to Sky Captain Cableclamp to fly to Siren Isle. There’s no need to wait for the airship or worry about missing it, as it’s a static ship and will always be there.

If you’re in Siren Isle and want to get back to Dornogal easily without teleporting, head back to the main camp and find the airship cable leading up to the main ship. Click it to hop back onto the main deck, then speak to the Sky Captain again to fly back.

The main Siren Isle questline is worth seeing through to the end, as it’ll introduce you to the Singing Citrines and Cyrce’s Circlet, which are both essential parts of the patch. Make sure to check out our full Patch 11.0.7 update notes to learn more about it and all the changes it entails.

