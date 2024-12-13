World of Warcraft players are in for a treat on Dec. 17, 2024, as Patch 11.0.7 promises to bring early Winter’s Veil gifts for all—including everything from new racial ability changes to alterations of the current Mythic+ Crest system.

Recommended Videos

Here, we’ve gathered the complete 11.0.7 patch notes to help you hit the ground running in World of Warcraft. These changes were initially unveiled on Dec. 12, 2024, and we’ll be sure to update this article if any further changes are made before the Siren Isle zone is introduced in-game.

New content

The Siren Isle is a new zone that’ll help expand The War Within’s storyline even further. Image via Blizzard, remix by Dot Esports

The biggest addition that WoW players will see with Patch 11.0.7 is the new Siren Isle zone. This new area will feature many new quests to expand The War Within‘s existing storyline, focusing on uncovering the mystery surrounding the “singing crystal” at the heart of the zone.

Additionally, according to the official post about this patch, players will be able to “uncover a familiar face in the darkness” and learn more about the Kirin Tor after Dalaran’s fall.

Alongside the new lore and exploration content, WoW lovers will be able to add a powerful ring called Cyrce’s Circlet to their character. This ring will upgrade and evolve as players work their way through the Siren Isle content.

A special type of crystal called Singing Citrines will help to make Cyrce’s Circlet even more powerful. These crystals can be mixed and matched, providing different, game-changing effects when set into the Cyrce’s Circlet sockets.

A new currency will be up for grabs on the Siren Isle. Flame-Blessed Iron will drop from mobs, allowing players to trade it in for collectibles and cosmetics or spend it on opening up Excavations, where they can win a battle to earn even more rewards.

Character changes

One of the biggest changes in 11.0.7 will be the alterations to playable character’s racial traits. Image via Blizzard

Once this patch hits, humans and Kul Tiran players will be able to access new Arathi ear customizations by going to the Barber Shop.

Additionally, a number of racial traits are getting worked on with Patch 11.0.7 with the aim of making less-represented playable races feel more competitively viable. The changes and new racial trait effects can be seen in the table below.

Race Alterations Draenei Gift of the Naaru‘s cooldown will come down from three minutes to two minutes. Highmountain Tauren Rugged Tenacity will get a 50 percent effect boost. Lightforged Draenei Light’s Judgement‘s radius will go up from five yards to ten, with a visual size increase, and its damage will go up by 40 percent, dealing reduced damage beyond eight targets.



Holy Resistance will be renamed Holy Providence, providing a flat one percent healing buff. Mag’har Orc Ancestral Call‘s stats will get a 30 percent increase, boosting one of the player’s two main highest secondary stats. Nightborne Arcane Pulse will provide a 300 percent damage increase, 80 percent movement speed reduction, and it’ll have an eight second duration, down from 12 seconds previously. Void Elf Spatial Rift‘s movement speed of the rift will get an 80 percent increase, eight second duration (previously six seconds) and maximum range of 35 yards.



Entropic Embrace will increase healing and damage by five percent for 12 seconds, functioning appropriately with absorbs. Vulpera Bag of Tricks will get a 40 percent healing and damage boost, while also decreasing enemy movement speed by 80 percent for four seconds and increasing ally movement speed by 20 percent for four seconds. This will be single-target only. Worgen Darkflight‘s speed bonus will now stack with other movement boosting effects, while also having its cooldown duration reduced from two minutes to one and a half minutes. Zandalari Troll Regeneratin’ will no longer get cancelled out by periodic/DoT attacks, its cooldown will go up from two and a half minutes to three minutes, and it will now only heal for 50 percent of the user’s maximum health instead of 100 percent.



Embrace of Akuna‘s healing will be increased by 300 percent while its chance to be triggered will go up by 250 percent.



Embrace of Bwonsamdi‘s effect will be buffed by 50 percent.



Embrace of Kimbul’s change to be triggered will go up by 400 percent.

The Crest system is getting a rework, with Gilded Harbinger Crests being a particular focus. The cost of Nascent Gilded Harbinger Crests will now be 60 Gilded Harbinger Crests and the cost of trade-up bags will drop to 45 Gilded Harbinger Crests.

The Harbinger of the Gilded achievement will now be completed once a player has an item with the item level of 636 or above in every slot.

Additionally, Mythic+ currency rewards will now scale according to a player’s keystone level, going up to the +12 level. Missing the mark with a keystone timer will now deduct four Crests, making M+ runs more rewarding and less punishing for players who can’t quite time it.

Orluna, the Kyrian Path of Ascension armor vendor, will be getting two main changes. Firstly, any class will be able to pick up Discordant cosmetics, regardless of their armor type, and Reverent Armor pieces will also be available regardless of armor type—assuming the player has met the boss prerequisites.

A small bug relating to quest reward transmog appearances not being unlocked consistently will also be getting smoothed out in this patch. If you’re missing a transmog reward from a previous quest, you’ll still need to log in with the character that finished the quest to claim the reward during this update.

PvE changes

In a monumental move for cross-faction parties, cross-faction groups will now be eligible to queue up for dungeons together. To do this, a premade, full group will be required, and anyone who leaves the group during the dungeon will not be replaced.

PvP changes

Following suit with the PvE changes surrounding cross-faction parties, in 11.0.7, cross-faction groups will be able to queue up together for unrated PvP.

The Cyrce’s Circlet Gems mentioned earlier are worth looking at in the context of PvP. Every PvP reduction from a Siren Isle Singing Citrine can be seen in the table below. These are specific to PvP combat only and will not be flat debuffs.

Crystal Name Reduction (All specific to PvP combat) Fathomdweller’s Runed Citrine Mastery reduced by 75 percent Legendary Skipper’s Citrine Effect reduced by 50 percent Mariner’s Hallowed Citrine Healing reduced by 75 percent Old Salt’s Citrine Healing reduced by 75 percent Seabed Leviathan’s Citrine Stamina and damage reduced by 75 percent Squall Sailor’s Citrine Damage reduced by 75 percent Stormbringer’s Runed Citrine Secondary stat enhancements reduced by 75 percent Storm Sewer’s Citrine Absorb reduced by 75 percent Thunderlord’s Crackling Citrine Damage reduced by 75 percent Undersea Overseer’s Citrine Damage reduced by 75 percent Windsinger’s Runed Citrine Secondary stat enhancement reduced by 75 percent

Other alterations

There’s plenty to look forward to in the upcoming patch, no matter whether you prefer PvP or PvE content. Image via Blizzard

The Sparring Oathsworn Peacekeepers outside the Contendor’s Gate in Dornogal will be dismissed once a player speaks with them.

A new option has been added to the Gameplay Sabotage category of the report function, allowing players to report someone else for “disruption” if needed.

Several UI and accessibility options will also be introduced with this patch, including:

Tooltips being added to chat tabs on mouseover

Macroing pings being able to use reference numbers

Several icons being updated with new artwork (Local Stories, player arrow, and quest type)

The Group Manager section getting a visual rework

When fully zoomed out on the map, quests will sit at their actual location

Quest items will glow in the objective tracker when players are within range to use it

In-game camera will be adjusted to avoid unnecessary jumps or cuts

Mousing over the Delver’s Journey progress bar will provide an accurate progress report

When a player reaches a focused destination, the corresponding state will clear up and a confirmation message will pop up

Patch 11.0.7 is looking like an engaging and content-rich update for World of Warcraft fans to sink their teeth into. With new quests, new areas to explore, Excavations to unveil, and even new Special Assignments, the Siren Isle will act as the perfect close to the year for the community.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy