WoW Mythic+ changes dubbed ‘massive’ by excited players

A fresh update is on the way for World of Warcraft players on Dec. 17, featuring a new area to explore called the Siren Isle, along with more story content and player character customizations. It’s looking like a busy patch for fans of The War Within‘s campaign.

Alongside the majority of the 11.0.7 patch content, some improvements and changes to Mythic+ content have been announced by the Blizzard team. More specifically, Crest acquisition will be getting a boost, particularly focusing on Gilded Harbinger Crests. Unveiled by a community manager on the official World of Warcraft forum on Dec. 12, patch 11.0.7 will be making Mythic+ content in WoW more rewarding by altering how easy it is to get valuable Crests and incentivizing players to take on relevant content for their gear and level.

Mythic+ content will be getting a small update during the Siren Isle update on Dec. 17, 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic+ currency rewards, like Crests or Valorstones, will be tied to keystone level, while going over the timer during a keystone will deduct four Crests.

Additionally, the number of Gilded Harbinger Crests needed for a Nascent Gilded Harbinger Crest trade-in will be 60, and the number of Harbinger Crests needed for trade-up bags will be 45. These are down from 90 in both cases, making it much smoother for players to engage with.

Even the Harbinger of the Gilded achievement will be getting a retouch in this update. This achievement rewards players for bypassing the need for Gilded Harbinger Crests entirely by reaching a high item level. Initially, players needed iLvl 639 gear in every slot, but it will now be iLvl 636. The community manager behind the initial post noted that “challenge and reward should be directly correlated” in an ideal world, going on to elaborate that the aim was to motivate groups to try tricky content while still keeping things fun and rewarding.

For the most part, the response to these upcoming changes has been incredibly positive. As soon as the forum post dropped, players dug into it, with many determining these alterations would only be beneficial for the community and that they were “massive” changes.

“Really good changes, I’m happy they aren’t waiting until 11.1 for these,” one player praised, while another pointed out that it felt like a large improvement on the current system.

Some community members shared their surprise that these changes had only just been finalized. “Getting more crests from a deplete is something that should have been done a long time ago,” one player said. “I think the crest penalty has contributed a lot to the toxicity some people experience in M+.”

While the timing may not be a hit for everyone in the community, the positive response to these changes does point to an exciting patch experience on Dec. 17 for the player base. These changes combined with the new area and content mean there’ll be plenty to get stuck into when the day rolls around.

