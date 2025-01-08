WoW players desperately searching the sands for 20th Anniversary afterparty

The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebrations ended on Jan. 7, and the colorful tents and decorations were packed up, leaving Tanaris looking surprisingly empty.

The community is already fondly remembering the event as fun and rewarding. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on its conclusion and how much they’d like to see something similar return in the future.

Some players even felt Blizzard should have kept the event going for a year or made it a permanent fixture in Tanaris.

One player posted an airborne snap of the now-empty event grounds, showing a small gathering of players outside the Caverns of Time. They sadly noted how empty the spot now felt, with many others chiming in that they felt the same.

One reader suggested, “I feel like they should have left something there. Like for a week or so have caretaker NPCs picking up trash left behind. A pair of those boots that like to hang out places (someone lost them after the Fashion Frenzy!). Couple balloons floating away that were missed.”

Another replied to the post, reminiscing, “It’s even sad, to be honest. I’ve been leveling up characters for two months and I’ve been in Tanaris all this time. I will miss the event.”

Others shared that they’d seen people gathering outside the Caverns of Time, playing with toys, flying on their mounts, and chatting—almost as if they were trying to start their own festival or find an afterparty for the 20th Anniversary.

One reader noted, “I was really surprised how many people were here just afk’ing today,” after checking out the current state of the zone in-game.

We found the same when we logged in on Jan. 8 and flew over the Caverns of Time. A group of players were milling about in the spot where the main tent once stood, playing with toys they’d presumably picked up during the event and sitting in the sands.

As this player noted, it felt like a mini-festival was being put on by this group of players in Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The 20th Anniversary Event had plenty of daily quests and intriguing quest lines to help players level up fast, rewarding them with toys, collectibles, and even Bronze Celebration Tokens—the event’s main currency for shopping with vendors.

Th currency was another hot topic in the community, and some worried they had missed their opportunity to buy the event-specific mounts and pets.

A worried player lamented, “Argh I forgot to spend all those tokens. Damnit,” but was quickly reassured by others that there had been a statement from a WoW community manager about Bronze Celebration Tokens being converted into Timewarped Badges in the Undermine(d) update.

If you forgot to spend your Bronze Celebration Tokens, don’t worry—Timewarped Badges can still net you some incredible rewards. Take a peek at our round-up of Timewalking mounts to get some inspiration for your next shopping trip in-game.

