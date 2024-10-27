Every reward in WoW’s 20th Anniversary and how to get it

The 20th Anniversary event in World of Warcraft is an incredible opportunity to pad out your mount collection while picking up rare cosmetics and powerful gear. With a number of events and games to take part in, this event runs from Oct. 23 to Jan. 6, 2025.

Here’s a complete guide to every reward in World of Warcraft‘s 20th Anniversary event, including tips on how to farm Bronze Celebration Tokens and find all of the necessary vendors.

How to get WoW’s 20th Anniversary event currency

Mixing the 20th Anniversary balloons with Hallow’s End costumes can be pretty funny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two key types of currency that you need to get every 20th Anniversary event reward in World of Warcraft, alongside gold and time. You can earn both currencies through quests, weekly quests, and defeating world bosses.

Bronze Celebration Tokens are similar to Brewfest Event Tokens, and you can use them to purchase rare mounts, pets, gear, and cosmetics from the 20th Anniversary event vendors.

Timewarped Badges will be familiar to anyone who’s done Timewalking Dungeons before. Typically associated with legacy events, you can spend them with a handful of vendors at the 20th Anniversary event in World of Warcraft.

How to get Bronze Celebration Tokens in WoW

Taking part in the 20th Anniversary event will reward you with a number of Bronze Celebration Tokens, although you’ll need to take part weekly to pick up the more expensive rewards.

The initial quests for the event, like Shopping Squee and Meet and Greet, will reward you with a handful of Bronze Celebration Tokens, so they’re worth doing as soon as you get to the Caverns of Time.

Weeklies in the event area reward three Bronze Celebration Tokens apiece, including quests like Chromie’s Codex and Timely Gate Crashers. Other weekly quests in The War Within‘s first season can also provide this currency, so make sure to head back to Dornogal and sort your usual Weeklies.

How to get Timewarped Badges in WoW

Timewarped Badges are predominantly used during the Timewalking events in World of Warcraft but they’re also a relevant currency for this event.

They can be obtained by running Timewalking content—read: legacy PvE content through the Dungeon Finder—and by taking part in relevant Weeklies.

For example, an NPC in the 20th Anniversary area offers a lore Weekly, where you have to answer a question about WoW‘s history accurately to receive five Timewarped Badges. It’s quick and easy, and the five Timewarped Badges do add up over time.

All battle pets in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event

There are a variety of battle pets that you can add to your collection in this holiday event, some of which come from vendors. All vendors listed below can be found in the main event hub outside the Caverns of Time.

Pet Vendor Cost Baby Blizzard Bear Storekeeper Reginald 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Corgi Pup Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges Craggles Bobadormu 2200 Timewarped Badges Hatespark the Tiny Storekeeper Reginald 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Lil’ Doomy (Item: Lil’ Doomy’s Hilt) Historian Ma’di 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Lil’ Nefarian Storekeeper Reginald 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Misty Bobadormu 2200 Timewarped Badges Molten Corgi Storekeeper Reginald 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Onyxian Whelpling Storekeeper Reginald 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Timeless Mechanical Dragonling Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges

The Bronze Celebration Token battle pets (and other rewards) will only be available during this event, but you will be able to pick up the Timewarped rewards at future Timewalking events, so prioritize the Token pets if you’re in a time crunch.

Additionally, there is a vendor near the pet battle zone named Breanni who sells a number of other battle pets for both gold and Polished Pet Charms.

These pets originate from all over Azeroth and beyond—for example, the Mana Wyrmling costs 40 gold and is from Dealer Rashaad in Netherstorm—so it’s a great way to pad out your collection and pick up some collector’s achievements.

Alongside the vendor battle pets, there’s a battle pet that you can get from Lord Kazzak, who spawns in the Blasted Lands zone. Currently, we don’t have information on the drop rate available, but we will update you when this becomes public knowledge.

Pet Source Drop rate Lil’ Kaz (Item: Lil’ Kaz’s Hilt) Lord Kazzak Unknown, appears to be low

The world bosses featured in the event all have their original loot tables and drops, but the gear scales up to match the current patch and expansion appropriately.

All cosmetics in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event

Avid transmog collectors will be happy to find out that several cosmetic sets and items are up for grabs in this event, and they can make winning the Fashion Frenzy event a lot easier.

Cosmetic Type Vendor Cost Bronze-Tinted Sunglasses Headgear Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges Bearded Branch of Lore Staff Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges Claymore of the Knight’s Edge Two-Handed Sword Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges Coldflame Bulwark Off-Hand Historian Ma’di 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Coldflame Edged Crest Cloak Historian Ma’di 15 Bronze Celebration Tokens Coldflame Winged Crown Headgear Historian Ma’di 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Coldflame’s Edge One-Handed Sword Historian Ma’di 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Crafted Cloak of War Cloak Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges Doomreaper’s Scythe Staff Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges Doomwail Reaper Polearm Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges Emberswirl Bulwark Shield Bobadormu 2000 Timewarped Badges Ensemble: Dragonstalker’s Eternal Armor Set (Hunter) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Earth-Walker’s Eternal Armor Set (Evoker) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of the August Acolyte Set (Monk) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Battlegear of the Wrath Set (Warrior) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Bloodfang Battlegear Set (Rogue) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Judgment Armor Set (Paladin) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Nemesis Raiment Set (Warlock) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Netherwind Regalia Set (Mage) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Stormrage Armor Set (Druid) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Ten Storms Set (Shaman) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Eternal Vestments of Transcendence Set (Priest) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Netherwalker’s Eternal Armor Set (Demon Hunter) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Ensemble: Pale Rider’s Eternal Armor Set (Death Knight) Traeya 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens Farstrider’s Huntsblade One-Handed Sword Bobadormu 1500 Timewarped Badges Gilded Drakecrest Shield Shield Bobadormu 2000 Timewarped Badges Kirin Tor Adept’s Stave Staff Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges Runed-Ice Dirk Dagger Bobadormu 1500 Timewarped Badges Sermons of the Naaru Off Hand Bobadormu 1500 Timewarped Badges Tusked Branch of Lore Staff Bobadormu 2500 Timewarped Badges

The Ensemble Tier Two sets don’t all actually cost 60 Bronze Celebration Tokens. When you buy your first Ensemble, you will get the achievement Upgraded Apparel, which lowers the cost to 40 Bronze Celebration Tokens for your next Ensemble purchase.

Buying another Ensemble after this will unlock the Classy Dresser achievement, which cuts the price of all remaining Ensemble sets to 20 Bronze Celebration Tokens.

There are also achievement-related goodies to get in this event, including a futuristic-looking headpiece from the Guest Relations questline.

Cosmetic Slot Achievement Tricked-Out Thinking Cap Headwear I Saved the Party and All I Got Was This Lousy Hat

At the time of writing, the Guest Relations storyline is not accessible in-game. We’ll update this article with further information about how to start the quests and get the achievement as soon as it becomes available to players.

All gear in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event

It’s possible to gear up your characters by spending time taking part in the 20th Anniversary events and collecting currency.

The vendor Bobadormu offers a variety of ilvl 541 gear to fit your class and spec. These are reissued versions of older pieces, including plenty of rare, iconic BoE world drops. Items like Alcor’s Sun Razor and the Pendulum of Doom are worth looking out for.

Both of the Time-Displaced vendors offer ilvl 60 gear, varying slightly based on your faction. These items, including gems like the Tome of Shadow Force and the Electrified Dagger, can be picked up with Marks of Honor and Timewarped Badges.

To access the Wand of Biting Cold from either of the Time-Displaced sellers, complete the quest Korrak the Bloodrager, which takes place in Classic Alterac Valley.

There are also a handful of Heirloom upgrade items available from the vendor Bobadormu, including Armor Casings and Scabbards of varying degrees of quality, which can help lower-level characters hit max level quickly and easily.

You can buy Blackrock Depths loot from a trio of Relic Vendors who stand in front of the Dark Iron Mole Machine.

The gear from these vendors ranges from item level 584 and 597 gear all the way up to item level 610 gear, and it looks incredible, too. These pieces cost Relic Keys, which come from bosses in the Blackrock Depths raid.

Additionally, rare and powerful gear can be picked up by battling the world bosses in this event.

As noted, the world bosses like the Sha of Anger and Doomwalker have their original loot tables during the 20th Anniversary, dropping gear with item levels in the realm of 590 or so. Tackling these bosses is one of the most lucrative ways to gear up a max-level toon during this event.

All mounts in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event

The Mount Mania event is one of the highlights of the 20th Anniversary, and spending your Bronze Celebration Tokens can help you win the competition.

Mount Vendor Cost Core Hound (Item: Core Hound Chain) Storekeeper Reginald 20 Bronze Celebration Tokens Frayfeather Hippogryph (Item: Reins of the Frayfeather Hippogryph) Bobadormu 5000 Timewarped Badges Obsidian Worldbreaker Storekeeper Reginald 20 Bronze Celebration Tokens

There’s also a meta achievement for the Anniversary, which rewards the Coldflame Tempest mount. The achievements you need to pick up this mount are:

A Gatecrasher

An Original

Balloonist

Codex Editor: Ahn’Qiraj

I Have That One!

Fashion Critic

Peanut Gallery

Pet Mischief

Alongside the vendor mounts and the Coldflame Tempest mount, it is possible to add more mounts to your collection by picking them up from a world boss. We’ve added the community-sourced drop rates from Wowhead, although these may vary.

Mount Boss Estimated Drop Chance Azure Worldchiller Doomwalker One to two percent Illidari Doomhawk Doomwalker 100% Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent Sha of Anger 0.27% Reins of the Grand Black War Mammoth Archavon the Stone Watcher One percent

Interestingly, the Reins of the Grand Black War Mammoth dropped for us when killing Doomwalker for the first time. It’s possible that this was a bug, but it’s also possible that the other mounts may pop up from other bosses. We’ll investigate and update this article if we find out anything further about this.

Finally, there are faction-specific mounts for both Alliance and Horde to pick up from the PvP quest Korrak’s Revenge. The Stormpike Battle Ram is the Alliance iteration, and the Frostwolf Snarler is the Horde iteration.

All toys in WoW’s 20th Anniversary event

There are many fun and quirky toys to add to your collection here. We’ve included both toys and costumes in this table.

Item Vendor Cost 20th Anniversary Balloon Chest Historian Ma’di

Carl Goodup 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Celebration Wand – Gnoll Historian Ma’di 25 Timewarped Badges Celebration Wand – Murloc Historian Ma’di 25 Timewarped Badges Celebration Wand – Trogg Historian Ma’di 25 Timewarped Badges Celebration Wand – Quilboar Historian Ma’di 25 Timewarped Badges Coldflame Ring Historian Ma’di 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens Exquisite Costume Set: Edwin VanCleef Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker Historian Ma’di 50 Timewarped Badges Overtuned Corgi Goggles Historian Ma’di 200 Timewarped Badges Practice Ravager Bobadormu 200 Timewarped Badges Tranquil Mechanical Yeti Costume Historian Ma’di 50 Timewarped Badges

Bobadormu also sells a number of other consumables and fun items, like Noggenfogger Elixirs, reputation consumables, and Mohawk Grenades.

If you hope to get unique titles during the event, Notary Grably sells themed titles for 100 Timewarped Badges.

The Balloon Vendor Carl Goodup sells several balloons, Darkmoon Faire balloons, and a Sharpened Pin item which can pop Anniversary Balloons.

The 20th Anniversary event is the perfect place for collectors and aesthetic enthusiasts to pad out their collections, pick up unique achievements, and gear up their characters. Make sure to explore Blackrock Depths and The Codex of Chromie to pick up even more rewards.

