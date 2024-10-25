How to start and complete The Codex of Chromie in WoW The War Within

World of Warcraft’s 20th Anniversary event is in full swing, running from Oct. 23 to Jan. 6, 2025. It’s a celebration of all things WoW, and one of the main highlights is the new scenario called The Codex of Chromie.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a breakdown of how to start The Codex of Chromie, including where to get the weekly quest and how to finish the encounter in one piece. If you’re hoping to pick up every reward from the 20th Anniversary event, it’s worth adding this to your weekly rotation.

How to start Chromie’s Codex in WoW

Chromie hangs out with her floating book at the 20th Anniversary celebration event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chromie’s Codex encounter is part of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary event. It’s a unique PvE scenario with a companion weekly quest, and it’s worth taking part if you’re hoping to pick up plenty of Bronze Celebration Tokens and Celebration Treasure Caches.

To access the scenario and the weekly quest, follow the quest called Another Timely Invitation to Tanaris. This quest will automatically pop up when you log in during this event, provided your character is level 10 or over.

In Tanaris, you will be able to pick up the starting quest for the 20th Anniversary event—the first one is Meet and Greet—and access the new events and weekly quests for the celebrations, including Chromie’s Codex, which is the weekly quest associated with The Codex of Chromie scenario.

Chromie can be found standing by a selection of large crystals beside the main Anniversary event tent, watching over her magical floating book. Simply speaking to her will let you pick up the weekly quest and find out more about the lore behind the scenario, and she can queue you up for the encounter, too.

It’s also possible to queue up for the encounter by opening the Dungeon Finder and selecting the scenario from the drop-down list.

Some players have reported long queue times for this scenario, so it’s worth bringing along some guildmates or looking in the Group Finder for pre-made Chromie’s Codex parties if you’re concerned about how long it’s taking.

How to finish The Codex of Chromie

There are plenty of weekly quests to pick up during the 20th Anniversary event in WoW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Codex of Chromie is a relatively linear PvE scenario that involves flying from encounter to encounter, culminating in a final boss battle with an iconic enemy from WoW’s history.

It tasks players with helping Chromie fix distortions in her Codex’s time-hopping simulations, mending anomalies that represent inconsistencies in a timeline by defeating various enemies.

When you enter the scenario, Chromie will explain that the group is looking for distortions, represented by glowing icons on the map. She will ask the group to follow her, flying up high and leading them through a slew of interesting locations like Hive’Ashi and The Scarab Wall.

Most of the distortions will feature a large horde of mobs you need to take down as a group. Stick with your party members—there aren’t too many major challenges in this encounter if you’re mindful of positioning and the number of mobs, but solo rushing can cause issues.

The enemies will vary from Scourge, Legion, and Qiraji mobs, offering a good variety for players to burn through as they explore.

As the scenario unfolds, new tasks will emerge. Chromie will ask you to collect energy by rushing through shining golden light dotted around the map and disrupting malicious rituals so she can focus on fixing the Codex.

Make sure to stick with your group as you fly from distortion to distortion so you can speed through the encounter without any issues, especially if you’re in a smaller party.

There will be a boss battle at the final distortion. Tichondrius, Ossirian, and Kel’Thuzad are the event bosses for this PvE scenario.

Once you’ve finished tackling the final distortion, the Codex will be restored, and the anomalies will be removed—for now. To exit the instance, speak to Chromie to teleport back to the 20th Anniversary event celebrations in Tanaris.

Completing the weekly Chromie’s Codex quest rewards players with Bronze Celebration Tokens and a Bronze Celebration Cache of Treasures, making this a worthwhile endeavor if you’re looking to stock up on event currency and other handy items.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy