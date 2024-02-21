How to start and complete the Mage’s Wand quest chain in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

One of the most notable rites of passage you can accomplish in World of Warcraft Classic is acquiring your Mage wand.

Recommended Videos

Accomplishable in the midsection of the WoW leveling experience, the Mage’s Wand quest chain is one of the most noteworthy and famous class-specific chains in the history of the game, largely because of the powerful rewards found at the back end of the questline.

In WoW Classic, several classes have class-specific quest chains that only players of that class can complete. At the end of each of these chains, a powerful reward should be expected, and in the case of Mages, the wand you earn at the end of this personal questline is a powerful weapon that is one of the best leveling options you can earn. Each of the three Mage’s wands you can select after completing this chain has a special effect that increases the amount of damage you do with your spells, broken up by the three specs available to the class.

Earning your Mage wand is one of the biggest milestones you can encounter in WoW Classic. Here’s how to complete the Mage’s Wand quest chain.

Mage’s Wand: Quest chain overview and potential rewards

The wand you earn from this quest chain will follow you through much of your WoW leveling journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest chain to begin the journey toward acquiring your Mage wand starts with the quest Journey to the Marsh. This quest can be picked up at level 30 from the Mage trainers in either Stormwind, Ironforge, Undercity, or Orgrimmar, depending on your faction. That quest will send you to Dustwallow Marsh, where you’ll need to find Tabetha, a reclusive mage living in a hut. This witch will be your key point of contact throughout the Mage’s Wand quest chain.

Alliance players can start the Mage’s Wand quest chain with Bink in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each of the three wands you can select at the end of the chain is roughly the same when it comes to the DPS of their auto attacks, with each of them dealing just around 37 DPS and being just a few decimal points within one another.

Wand Special effect Auto-attack DPS Icefury Wand Increases Frost spell damage by nine 37.19 DPS Ragefire Wand Increases Fire spell damage by nine 37.14 DPS Nether Force Wand Increases Arcane spell damage by nine 37.33 DPS

How to complete Get the Scoop in WoW Classic

Plucky can be found at the Speedway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After your first meeting with Tabetha, who can be found at coordinates [46, 57] in Dustwallow Marsh, you’ll need to go on a bit of a scavenger hunt, first heading to the Shimmering Flats in the Thousand Needles for the follow-up quest “Get the Scoop.” To complete this quest, head to coordinates [77, 76] in the Thousand Needles and find a chicken running around Fizzle and Pozzik’s Speedway named Plucky Johnson.

Target Plucky and type “/beckon” into your chat window to cause the chicken to transform into a human named Magus Tirith. Soon after, you’ll continue with the quest chain and need to retrieve a copy of the book Rituals of Power for the Magus, which you’ll eventually hand over to Tabetha.

Where to find Rituals of Power in WoW Classic

The copy of Rituals of Power that Magus Tirith is recommending to you can be found inside the Library wing of the Scarlet Monastery. Thankfully for players, there are no prerequisites for this dungeon, and you can simply enter it once you’re at a relevant level (we recommend anywhere between levels 34 and up for the SM Library).

Rituals of Power can be found on a bookshelf inside the subsection of the Library called the Athenaeum. Immediately upon entering the Athenaeum, look to your left and you’ll find a large, red book sticking out of a bookshelf. Hovering over it will allow you to see that it is, in fact, Rituals of Power, and you can bring it back to Tabetha in Dustwallow Marsh to progress the quest chain.

You should complete the Scarlet Monastery Library wing, too, while you’re there. The final boss of the dungeon, Arcanist Doan, has some really sweet loot for Mages, including a great two-handed staff, the Illusionary Rod. Arcanist Doan also drops relatively strong pieces of cloth armor for the chest and shoulder slots that will likely be upgrades for you.

How to get a Bolt Charged Bramble in WoW Classic

Don’t be afraid to bring a group to the Circle of Outer Binding with you. These guys are tough to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve brought back Rituals of Power to Tabetha, you’ll have to complete the quest “Items of Power,” which requires one Jade, and one Bolt Charged Bramble. Getting the Jade is easy: You can grab one of those off the Auction House for a few silver. Alliance players can also get one as a reward from a level 30 quest chain that begins with the quest “Ironband Wants You!” in Ironforge.

The Bolt Charged Bramble, though, is a bit more involved. For this item, you’ll have to head to Witherbark Village in the Arathi Highlands and farm Witherbark Totem Sticks off the Witherbark trolls who inhabit the area. Once you’ve got 10 totem sticks, take them to the Circle of Outer Binding at coordinates [52,51], just slightly north of Refuge Pointe. Click on the large stone in the center of the rock formation located there to transform your 10 sticks into one Bolt Charged Bramble after you’ve arrived there. The Thundering Exiles (air elementals) near the Circle of Outer Binding are about level 38, so be sure you’re ready to fight them when you do the final part of this quest chain.

Map markers are present for the Circle of Outer Binding (center-ish) and Witherbark Village (southeast). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got one Bolt Charged Bramble and your piece of Jade, head back to Tabetha in Dustwallow Marsh and turn in Items of Power, thus allowing you to complete the chain. You’ll be able to select either the Icefury, Ragefire, or Nether Force Wand for your efforts. We don’t have any particular recommendation (as they’re all relatively equal in terms of power). Just select the wand that most closely fits the playstyle and spell school you’ve been targeting while leveling in WoW Classic or WoW SoD.

Keep in mind your selection is final and you can’t go back to get the other wands. If you’re playing a Fire Mage in SoD, or are leveling as a Frost Mage in traditional WoW Classic, you’ll want to take the wand that you know you’re going to keep with you for a while.