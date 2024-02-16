Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Classic: All Scarlet Monastery wing entrances, explained

The Monastery is really four tiny dungeons masquerading as one big one.
Scarlet Crusaders gather around a fountain outside Houndmaster Loksey's boss room in the Scarlet Monastery Library dungeon in World of Warcraft.
Although the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in WoW Classic is one big area, the dungeon itself is broken up into four wings: the Graveyard, the Armory, the Library, and the Cathedral.

Upon going through the main entrance of the Monastery, you’ll find four doors that lead you into the four separate wings of the dungeon. When entering the Monastery, you’ll see that two doors in the midsection of the open-world atrium are marked (Cathedral and Armory) and two unmarked portals are on the far ends of the room. The portal on the far left of the Monastery’s entrance will take you into the Graveyard wing, while the portal on the far right will bring you into the Library.

You can find an in-game mock-up of all four of the Scarlet Monastery’s wings shown below.

What order should you run the Scarlet Monastery’s four wings in WoW Classic

The Scarlet Monastery’s four wings are meant to be completed in the following order in WoW Classic: Graveyard → Library →  Armory → Cathedral

The final two wings of the Monastery are sealed behind locked doors and can only be opened with an item called the Scarlet Key. Since the Scarlet Key drops after defeating Arcanist Doan in the Library wing of the Monastery, it’s implied that you should head into the Armory and the Cathedral after wrapping up the first two wings of the dungeon. You could, of course, run the dungeon’s wings out of order, assuming a player in your group has the Scarlet Key in their possession. You don’t need to run all four wings in the recommended order as a necessary prerequisite. 

