Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Library wing of the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in WoW Classic is home to some seriously powerful endgame loot during the second phase of Season of Discovery. This is especially true for caster classes and Intellect users as there are plenty of strong drops in the Library.

There are two bosses in the Scarlet Monastery Library: Houndmaster Loksey and Arcanist Doan. The loot dropped by the Houndmaster is eligible to be equipped on players who are a bit of a lower level, about 30, whereas the loot dropped by Arcanist Doan (the last boss of the Library) can be equipped by players who are about level 34 and up. Regardless, you’ll likely be farming the Library while leveling through your 30s.

Here’s all the loot you can find in the Scarlet Monastery’s Library in WoW Classic.

All SM Library loot drops in WoW Classic

Item name Source boss Armor class Item slot Best classes Mantle of Doan Arcanist Doan Cloth Shoulder Mage, Warlock, Priest Robe of Doan Arcanist Doan Cloth Chest Mage, Warlock, Priest Dog Training Gloves Houndmaster Loksey Leather Gloves Hunter, Rogue, Druid Dog Whistle Houndmaster Loksey N/A Trinket All Hypnotic Blade Arcanist Doan N/A One-handed Dagger Rogue, Warlock Loksey’s Training Stick Houndmaster Loksey N/A Two-handed Staff Druid, Hunter Illusionary Rod Arcanist Doan N/A Two-handed Staff Mage, Warlock, Druid, Priest

The Library wing of Scarlet Monastery is also a pivotal location in the quest Mythology of the Titans. This quest requires you to bring a book of that same name back to Ironforge, and its reward is the Explorer’s League Commendation, a relatively strong necklace that boosts Stamina and Spirit.

Although the Library is relatively thin (in comparison to other wings of SM) when it comes to loot, the drops in here are strong in comparison to some other equally relevant dungeons at this level range. Items like the Dog Whistle and the Illusionary Rod are exceptionally strong, and getting items like those to fill slots on your character’s loadout can be a huge boost to your pre-raid strengths in phase two of SoD.