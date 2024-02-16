Category:
Scarlet Monastery Library loot table in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Take the fight to the Houndmaster and the Arcanist.
Michael Kelly
Feb 16, 2024
A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle in the Scarlet Monastery Library
The Library wing of the Scarlet Monastery dungeon in WoW Classic is home to some seriously powerful endgame loot during the second phase of Season of Discovery. This is especially true for caster classes and Intellect users as there are plenty of strong drops in the Library. 

There are two bosses in the Scarlet Monastery Library: Houndmaster Loksey and Arcanist Doan. The loot dropped by the Houndmaster is eligible to be equipped on players who are a bit of a lower level, about 30, whereas the loot dropped by Arcanist Doan (the last boss of the Library) can be equipped by players who are about level 34 and up. Regardless, you’ll likely be farming the Library while leveling through your 30s.

Here’s all the loot you can find in the Scarlet Monastery’s Library in WoW Classic.  

All SM Library loot drops in WoW Classic

Item nameSource bossArmor classItem slotBest classes
Mantle of DoanArcanist DoanClothShoulderMage, Warlock, Priest
Robe of DoanArcanist DoanClothChestMage, Warlock, Priest
Dog Training GlovesHoundmaster LokseyLeatherGlovesHunter, Rogue, Druid
Dog WhistleHoundmaster LokseyN/ATrinketAll
Hypnotic BladeArcanist DoanN/AOne-handed DaggerRogue, Warlock
Loksey’s Training StickHoundmaster LokseyN/ATwo-handed StaffDruid, Hunter
Illusionary RodArcanist DoanN/ATwo-handed StaffMage, Warlock, Druid, Priest

The Library wing of Scarlet Monastery is also a pivotal location in the quest Mythology of the Titans. This quest requires you to bring a book of that same name back to Ironforge, and its reward is the Explorer’s League Commendation, a relatively strong necklace that boosts Stamina and Spirit. 

Although the Library is relatively thin (in comparison to other wings of SM) when it comes to loot, the drops in here are strong in comparison to some other equally relevant dungeons at this level range. Items like the Dog Whistle and the Illusionary Rod are exceptionally strong, and getting items like those to fill slots on your character’s loadout can be a huge boost to your pre-raid strengths in phase two of SoD.  

Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.