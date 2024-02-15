WoW SoD: How to get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Blazewind Breastplate is one of the best items you can get in the second phase of WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Recommended Videos

This piece of leather chest armor is highly sought-after by players, mostly due to the +23 Agility modifier it gives. This type of stat boost cannot be found anywhere else in the game at this level range and it’s for that reason that the Blazewind Breastplate is one of the strongest pieces of gear you can equip your character with. The classes that will find the most use out of the Blazewind Breastplate will be Agility-using, leather-wearing DPS classes such as Hunters, Rogues, and Feral Druids.

Here’s how you can get the Blazewind Breastplate in WoW Classic. Below, you’ll find a brief overview of the item’s strengths, its drop source, and a look at the lengthy quest chain needed to complete it. We’ll also touch on how it compares to other items that are offered at the end of the quest chain.

Which WoW Classic quest rewards the Blazewind Breastplate?

The Blazewind Breastplate is earned as a quest reward for completing the quest Tremors of the Earth (also known as Broken Alliances for Horde players). This quest, which has a level 40 minimum requirement, asks you to defeat several powerful enemies found throughout the Badlands, including an ogre boss, countless whelps, and two level 50 black dragons.

This quest is very hard to complete during the second phase of SoD, although it is available to do. Assuming you have a strong enough group of players, each of whom is already decently well-geared and at the max level for the second SoD leveling bracket, you should be able to complete this quest with a bit of coordination.

Which should I pick: Blazewind Breastplate, Prismscale Hauberk, or Warforged Chestplate?

Upon completing the Tremors of the Earth/Broken Alliances questline, you’ll be able to choose one reward, with the Blazewind Breastplate being one of them. Other rewards offered at the end of this chain include the Prismscale Hauberk (mail armor), which is notable for its +23 Spirit modifier, and the Warforged Chestplate (plate armor), which has a +24 boost to Strength.

We recommend going for the Blazewind Breastplate in almost every scenario as the Mail/Spirit armor is too niche for most classes (except Restoration Shamans), and the only people who should be taking the Warforged Chestplate are Warrior and Paladin players who are in desperate need of more Strength. There is a fourth option offered at the end of this quest, a necklace called the Mindburst Medallion, but we don’t recommend taking that because there are better necklaces you can get elsewhere in the world.