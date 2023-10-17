How to get to Badlands in World of Warcraft

There's plenty of ways to get there.

Getting to Badlands in World of Warcraft as an Alliance player is pretty easy, but getting there as a Horde player is less straightforward.

In this guide, we are going to tell you the best ways to get to Badlands no matter which faction you are playing and no matter which version of WoW you might be playing (whether it be Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, or Vanilla Classic).

How to get to Badlands in WoW: Dragonflight

Map of Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You probably need to get to Badlands to enter the new Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr Mythic dungeon. If you’ve reached Veldrakken, you can find a portal that will take you straight to the Badlands.

Go to the Obsidian Enclave and visit one of the towers (not the main one). On the map, it is right above the letters “S” and “I,” from the word “Obsidian.” Inside the tower is a portal that will take you straight to Fuselight in Badlands.

If you are leveling up and are past level 45, you can also take the Hero’s Call: Badlands! Quest. For this quest, you must get to Eastern Plaguelands, which you can do easily by going east from the Undercity. In the Eastern Plaguelands, visit Light’s Hope Chapel and find Gek Nozzlerocket, a friendly goblin.

He’ll be standing near a horizontal rocket called “The Unscratchable,” so he’ll be pretty hard to miss. Turn in the “Hero’s Call” quest and accept “Fuselight, Ho!” Once you do, simply get on the rocket and enjoy the ride to the Badlands.

How to get to Badlands in Vanilla WoW Classic

Dun Morogh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Alliance players:

First, visit Ironforge .

. From there, walk or ride east until you reach a tunnel .

. Go through the tunnel, and you should be taken to Loch Modan .

. While at Loch Modan, make sure you get the flight path at Thelsamar .

. From there, head south and follow the western Loch shore down .

. You should hit some mountains, but there should be a clear opening between them, which will lead you to the Badlands, very close to the classic Uldaman instance entrance.

For Horde players, there are two ways to get to the Badlands, but, unfortunately, both are long— especially the latter one.

For the first method, start from Arath Highlands in Hammerfall .

. Go South and enter the Wetlands.

and enter the From the Wetlands, keep heading South (follow the road) .

. Now, when you reach the mountains, keep following the path, but beware, as there may be Alliance players and NPC guards patrolling this area. Fortunately, they should leave you alone unless you are flagged for PvP.

patrolling this area. Fortunately, they should leave you alone unless you are flagged for PvP. Make your way through the Dwarven mountain tunnel, and you’ll be at Loch Modan. Be extremely careful from here because this is an Alliance zone.

and you’ll be at Be extremely careful from here because this is an Alliance zone. Head south, avoid Thelsamar, and get to the southern mountains.

and get to the You can follow the Loch’s western shore downwards. You should find a clearing in the southern mountains leading you to the Badlands.

Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other longer and more dangerous way is:

Take a zeppelin from Orgrimmar to Grom’gol Base Camp.

From there, head north until you get to Duskwood.

until you get to From Duskwood, head northeast, making sure to avoid Darkshire (Alliance zone) .

making sure to (Alliance zone) Make sure you get to the very northeastern edge of the map, and you should hit the Redridge Mountains.

and you should hit the Follow the path over the bridge and avoid another Alliance outpost, Lakeshore.

and Lakeshore. Keep following the path north, and you’ll reach the Burning Steppes. This is a very high-level zone, so we recommend you are at least level 45, ideally 50.

This is a very high-level zone, so we recommend you are From the Burning Steppes, go to the very northwest of the map and enter Blackrock Mountain.

Go through the mountain and exit via the other entrance until you get to t he Blasted Lands.

and exit via the other entrance until you get to t You’re almost there; from the Blasted Lands, head east, and you’ll see a small path leading you to the Badlands and pretty close to Kargath, a Horde outpost.

How to get to Badlands in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Booty Bay. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, since Wrath of the Lich King is still pre-Catacylsm content, there aren’t any new ways to get to the Badlands. Fortunately, we have a fun extra way to get to the Badlands.

From Orgrimmar, go to the Valley of Honor and take the “ Rig Wars” quest from Nogg, who will be in Nogg’s Machine Shop .

go to the and take the “ quest from Nogg, who will be in . Once you pick up this quest, another quest will immediately become available. This will be the “ Chief Engineer Scooty” quest, which you can get from Sovik. Sovik is in the same room as Nogg.

This will be the “ quest, which you can get from Sovik is in the same room as Nogg. Pick up this new quest, which will instruct you to get to Booty Bay. You can get to Booty Bay quite easily by taking the zeppelin from Orgrimmar to Grom’gol Base Camp.

quite easily by taking the From there, head south to reach Booty Bay, which is located at the southernmost part of Stranglethorn Bay .

to reach Booty Bay, which is located at the . Once you’re there, find Chief Engineer Scooty and turn in the quest. Scooty is standing next to a teleporter.

and turn in the quest. Scooty is standing next to a teleporter. He will give you a quest called “ Gromer-gooooone!” for which you just have to wait a few seconds in front of him while he calibrates the portal.

for which you just have to wait a few seconds in front of him while he calibrates the portal. Once he is done, he will hand you a Transponder. This is your ticket to the Gnomeregan instance entrance but, more importantly, a quicker way to get to Badlands .

This is your ticket to the but, more importantly, a . Now that you have an easy method of traveling between Booty Bay and Dun Morogh, use the portal.

use the portal. From the Gnomeregan entrance, exit the mechanical city and head east through Dun Morogh until you reach the dwarven tunnel .

until you reach the . Head through the tunnel, and you’ll be at Loch Modan .

. Simply follow the Loch south from the western shore, and you should be able to reach Badlands. Feel free to use this method anytime you need to get to Badlands or Gnomeregan, as long as you have the Transponder item in your inventory.

And there you have it, we hope you have fun in the Badlands. It may be fun to visit the Badlands if you are looking for things to do while waiting for season two in Dragonflight to end.

About the author