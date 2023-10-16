When does WoW Dragonflight season 2 end?

WoW Dragonflight season two is wrapping up, and players only have a few more weeks before the Mythic+ dungeon pool rolls over and a new season of PvP play begins. The game’s next patch, Patch 10.2, is set to go live later this year, and when that hits servers, the third season of the expansion will be available to play shortly after.

Traditionally, WoW seasons begin exactly one week after new patches go live. And although Blizzard has set a December deadline for the third season of the expansion, we expect it to kick off a little bit earlier. With that being said, you’ve only got a few more weeks left in season two, so if you have any goals, such as earning the Keystone Hero achievement or downing Sarkareth in Aberrus on Heroic or Mythic difficulty, you’re going to have to start grinding a bit harder.

We don’t have a clear date for the end of Dragonflight season two right now, but Blizzard could announce a time frame at any moment, and we expect to get a clear answer at some time in the coming weeks.

What is the end date for WoW Dragonflight season two?

There is no official date for the last day of Dragonflight season two at this time, although we expect it to go live at some point in the backend of November, if not in early December. Patch 10.2 and the start of Dragonfight season three have been promised by Blizzard to go live in 2023, according to the expansion’s content roadmap, so players should expect season two to wrap up at some point in the next few weeks.

Sometimes in WoW’s history, mid-expansion patches have been released one year following the launch of an expansion.

Patch 7.3 (2017) and Patch 5.4 (2013) were both released nearly exactly a year after the launch of their associated expansions and with that in mind, it’s possible Patch 10.2 will release in the last week of November, near the one-year anniversary of Dragonflight’s launch.

Additionally, it’s worth noting season one of Dragonflight lasted five months, and season two is nearing the same length.

It’s likely the season will end at some point before the end of next month, and this article will be updated when Blizzard gives the playerbase a clear timeline.

About the author