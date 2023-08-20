How to get to Booty Bay in WoW Classic

Booty Bay is one of the most popular questing hubs in World of Warcraft history. Located on the southern tip of the Eastern Kingdoms, the town is a hotspot for mid-level questers looking to make their way into the higher echelons of WoW’s leveling experience.

Booty Bay’s prominence as a questing hub makes it a place that you’ll want to visit early and often. Chances are, you’ll be coming back to Booty Bay pretty often throughout your leveling journey, as many of the quests in Southern Stranglethorn Vale are spread out across levels 30 to 40.

If you’re serious about leveling quickly and making your way through WoW Classic at a decent pace, you’ll want to get to Booty Bay. Here’s how to reach the town, regardless of your faction.

Getting to Booty Bay as a Horde player

It’s remarkably easier to get to Booty Bay for Horde players, considering there is a direct boat route from the Horde starting zone straight into Stranglethorn Vale.

Make your way to Ratchet in the Barrens and approach the dock on the far end of the town. From there, you’ll be able to hop on a boat that takes you straight to Booty Bay any time you want. Alternatively, you could take the Orgrimmar zeppelin to Grom’gol Base Camp in Stranglethorn Vale and walk south a bit until you hit Booty Bay.

How to get to Booty Bay as an Alliance player

Unfortunately, getting to Booty Bay is a bit tougher for the Alliance than it is for the Horde. Alliance players will have to hoof it from the human-centric areas of Elwynn Forest and Duskwood all the way through the entirety of Stranglethorn Vale before they reach their destination.

Alliance players should start their journey at either Sentinel Hill in Westfall or Darkshire in Duskwood. Either of those towns will be serviceable starting points, as the roads through southern Duskwood will eventually lead you into Stranglethorn. Once you cross into the jungle, you should follow the roads south, and eventually you’ll reach the entrance to Booty Bay.

Be careful when traveling on the roads of Stranglethorn Vale, as some monsters in the jungle tend to wander off their spawn points and act aggressively toward players who get too close. Hardcore players are better off getting to Booty Bay via the safe boat ride, or by keeping an extremely strict eye out for any wandering mobs.

