5 tips to safely level your character to 60 in WoW Classic Hardcore

Here are some things to keep in mind to help you stay alive in Hardcore WoW.

WoW Classic Hardcore is a challenging game mode that will test even the most seasoned and experienced WoW players. Whether you’ve played through the game mode previously under the community’s rules, or are trying to get into it for the first time once the official servers launch, it’s almost a guarantee that you’re going to be put through the ringer.

The game mode’s most striking rule of permadeath is one that revs up the difficulty immensely. If your character dies, they’re dead for good, and with just one life at your disposal, every move you make is going to be important.

Sometimes, your Hardcore WoW lessons come by trial and error—and it’s likely going to take you more than one attempt to get to max level unscathed—but if you’ve done some prep work, you’ll save yourself some headaches while leveling to 60.

Here are five tips you can use before and during your WoW Classic Hardcore leveling journey to make sure that you don’t fall flat.

Stay on the roads

Perhaps the oldest tip in WoW history, “stay on the roads” is a mantra that’s been hammered home since the game’s launch. In the case of Classic Hardcore, it’ll get you pretty far, too. Typically, mobs in WoW tend to stay off the roads, so if you stay on them, you’ll be able to safely navigate your way through most zones. While there are exceptions to this rule, you’ll usually be able to see high-level threats coming from a mile away. As long as you keep on the roads, you’ll avoid most threats.

Avoid the tough zones

Un’goro Crater has claimed many lives. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your leveling route is an incredibly important factor when it comes to reaching level 60 safely. Putting yourself in dangerous situations is going to hamstring you from the jump, so make sure you don’t willingly level in zones that are tougher than others. Relatively scary zones like the Redridge Mountains and Un’goro Crater just aren’t worth visiting, so plan your route accordingly. We recommend leveling through zones that you’re familiar with, too, as first-timing zones in a Hardcore run is the easiest way to run into a deathtrap.

Keep out of caves

A cave in Dun Morogh, home of Vagash the fearsome yeti. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever mobs are densely packed together in WoW, it’s usually going to be in a cave. From the very start—in zones like Elwynn Forest and Dun Morogh—to back-end zones like Felwood and Tanaris, you’re going to encounter dangerous caves that keep mobs on top of each other and present you with no way out. If you must complete a quest in a cave, your best bet would be to lure enemies out of them one by one instead of diving in headfirst.

Train spells often

Southshore is one of WoW’s most heavily visited questing hubs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Oftentimes in WoW Classic, it’s easy to get absorbed in the leveling process and get into a groove. Hitting the same buttons over and over again is mind-numbing, and as the experience racks up, it’s easy to lose track of your character’s strength and find yourself in more dangerous situations than your character is prepared for. Don’t forget to occasionally head back to major cities and train your abilities. Don’t be afraid to spend some extra gold for another rank in any key spells. A character with a full spellbook and empty pockets is more valuable than a rich one with few spells.

Don’t forget about professions

An overhead view of Stormwind City. Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment

Professions are extremely valuable in Hardcore runs—especially those that are going to keep you alive. While you won’t have too much of a reason to farm gold via professions like Mining, you’re going to find immense value in professions like Herbalism, First Aid and Alchemy, which will all keep your character afloat and alive in sticky situations. If you’re training professions, make sure they’re applicable to the Hardcore experience, because those that keep your character chugging along are definitely worth your time.

WoW Classic Hardcore servers will go live on Aug. 24.

