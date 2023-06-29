Official WoW Classic Hardcore rules explained: Deaths, PvP, dungeons, and more

Hardcore Classic WoW is finally becoming an official game mode. Here's everything you need to know.

Official WoW Classic Hardcore servers are being introduced to the game, with testing beginning later today, June 29. The feature had been popularized by the WoW community at-large, with players and streamers taking part in Hardcore WoW runs dating back to last year. The game mode surged in popularity earlier this year, with addons, community rules, and forums all popping up to drive the Hardcore Classic WoW experience even further.

Now, Blizzard Entertainment is streamlining the experience. Official Hardcore servers are expected to launch later this year, and many of the same rules that allowed the game mode to become a smash hit are staying intact. The famous “permadeath” rule is obviously transferring over, while other quality-of-life changes are also being introduced to make Hardcore WoW even more applicable to a broader audience.

Here’s everything you need to know about official Hardcore Classic WoW servers, including all of the rule changes and updates coming to the game mode when it launches.

WoW Classic Hardcore’s biggest rule: Permadeath

The driving principle of WoW Classic Hardcore is its permanent death rule. When your character dies, it dies for good—no negotiating. Upon death, you lose all progress you made with your character, and you have to head back to the character select screen and start your journey all over again.

This concept has been present in WoW Classic Hardcore runs ever since the game mode was popularized within the community, and now that Hardcore servers are official, the permadeath rule is sticking around as the mode’s most important pillar.

Dungeon timers and lockouts explained in WoW Classic Hardcore

In the community-run version of Hardcore WoW Classic, dungeons were uniquely limited to a once-per-character lockout. That meant you could only run a dungeon once during your climb to level 60, and after you cleared it, you could not re-enter it to farm experience. However, in official WoW Classic Hardcore, dungeons have a 24-hour timer attached to them, meaning you could theoretically enter a dungeon once-per-day until you out-level it.

Dungeons like Scarlet Monastery and the Deadmines are particularly rich in experience, and although this change means you could run them every day during the leveling process, it would still behoove you to go out into the open-world and complete quests instead of “spamming” dungeons at a slower-than-usual pace.

Is PvP enabled on Classic Hardcore servers?

PvP is a trademark part of WoW Classic’s gameplay. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

PvP is enabled on an opt-in basis in WoW Classic Hardcore. There’s no need to worry about being attacked by another player against your will and having to engage them in combat to save your life. To enable PvP, you can type “/pvp” in chat to flag yourself for combat.

A new feature that’s being introduced to official Hardcore servers called “Duel to the Death” will allow players to engage each other in one-on-one combat. Players who win consecutive duels will get a stacking buff attached to their character that shows off how many battles they’ve won against other players. Furthermore, Battlegrounds are not enabled on Hardcore realms, but Wargames are. The rules of permanent death are still enabled in Wargames, though, despite the lack of rewards that will come from PvP in Hardcore Classic WoW.

What happens if your character dies in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Should your Wow Classic Hardcore character die in the midst of their leveling journey, you’ll be able to temporarily access your character as a ghost and take care of any loose ends that may have been left open after your death (such as player-to-player communication and the transferring of any ranks within your guild). You’ll also have the option to transfer your Hardcore character to a non-Hardcore server after your death and continue your progression normally.

Other rules and regulations coming to Hardcore Classic WoW

Several other rule changes are coming to Classic WoW Hardcore to make the experience even more streamlined and regulatory for players across the board.

The limits on buffs and debuffs are being lifted entirely.

Certain spell and ability interactions (like Paladins’ “Bubble Hearth”) are being removed.

Mobs are unable to be infinitely kited across Azeroth, preventing NPC-assisted griefing.

WoW Classic Hardcore is being launched in full later this year, with testing for the game mode beginning on the WoW Classic Public Test Realm later today, June 29.

