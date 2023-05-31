The best and the worst classes for WoW Hardcore

World of Warcraft Hardcore is a community-made iteration of the game where players try and eventually fail to survive in the wilderness of Classic WoW Azeroth all by themselves. No matter if you’re a veteran player or if you just picked up the game in 2023, you surely understand the game is all about min-maxing at every corner, and the first step in optimizing your Hardcore journey is choosing the right class.

No game is perfect balance-wise, and this is the case in WoW Hardcore too, as some classes stand out as the best for open-world content and others are left in the gutter. In fact, the class balance in WoW Hardcore is even more prominent since the devs are only looking to preserve the core gameplay and not to change the game’s harmony established in 2004.

If you want to increase your odds to survive and maybe even complete end-game content in WoW Hardcore, here are the classes I think you should stick to or definitely avoid if your goal is just surviving on Azeroth.

The best classes for WoW Hardcore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The kings of open-world content and nothing else in WoW Hardcore are definitely Druids. As a jack of all trades, Druids can easily survive the onslaught of more than a couple of pulled mobs by juggling the Bear form and healing spells, sneakily pass through packs of mobs, move at the speed of light, mine and herb on the go, and bend the rules with utility spells like Innervate. The only downsides of Druids is their lack of damage, even when you spec deeply into Feral or Balance, and mana problems if you change forms every so often. Despite all this, Druids, by default, have the highest chances of survival in the open world with their well-rounded kit, ability to think on their feet, and strong mobility, especially early in the game.

Related: All Titan Rune dungeons in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Other than Druids, Hunters have a pretty nice life going on Azeroth as soon as they hit level 10 and tame their first pet. The first 10 levels for Hunters will be a pain, but after you get your loyal companion, you’ll be chilling in the back as your pet does all the work for you. Unlike Druids, Hunters will have bigger expenses and they will have to spend their gold on pet food and arrows. But then again, Hunters will auto-attack enemy mobs most of the time, and they won’t need to spend precious gold on buying spells. If you want to optimize your Hunter gameplay even more, I suggest you use various one-button macros that reduce your rotation to a single button.

If you prefer casters in WoW Hardcore, then your best options are by far Mage and Warlock. While Mages enjoy the privilege of being a fully self-reliant class that can move from one continent to the other with teleports and portals, easily farm mobs, and conjure their own food, Warlocks can employ their demons to do their bidding and even “Fear juggle” more than a handful of mobs in what would normally be a life-threatening situation. When compared to Warlocks, Mages are a slightly better class since they have more utility, movement speed in the form of Blink, teleports and portals, and free food.

Worst classes in WoW Hardcore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you plan your builds accordingly in WoW Hardcore and do not force off-meta builds like Elemental Shamans and Shadow Priests at the beginning of your leveling journey, almost all classes are viable. Unfortunately, Warriors are the slowest class you can use for leveling. Not only do they lack substantial mobility, but they are obliged to sit and eat up after almost every pull since they don’t really have innate sustain. Besides, Warriors always need to have some food at hand, upskilled abilities to deal damage, and they simply can’t afford to pull more than one or two mobs at the same time.

Paladins are in similar shoes as Warriors, but they are far safer in critical situations since they can always use Lay on Hands and Flash Heal to survive a miscalculated and reckless march to a questing cave. Paladins suffer from being incredibly slow and having low damage dependent on procs. But again, Paladins are an extremely safe pick for an open world that can only go poorly for you if you’re reckless with pulls, blindly charge into a cave full of ferocious Yetis, or if procs simply don’t align during a risky pull.

About the author