World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is all about the journey and not the destination. Along the way you’ll encounter powerful foes like elites and rares, and you can enter challenging dungeons. That’s why it’s always better to join forces with a buddy or a guildmate and explore the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor with a friendly face.

Designed in the image of WoW Classic, Hardcore is an advanced version of the original game where if die, unless you want to lose your favorite character and the progress you’ve made. The game dates back to 2004 and Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t changed the balancing at all over the years, so of course there are the most broken combos you can play for smooth sailing across Azeroth.

Here are the best leveling duos in WoW Classic Hardcore that will guarantee you a quick and easy leveling experience.

Warrior and Shaman

Warriors are unstoppable when paired with a healer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since the dawn of WoW Warriors and Shamans have been BFFs. While Warriors simply charge in and slaughter everything in their way, Shamans are there to buff and heal them up. Shamans have incredibly powerful totems like Strength of Earth and resistance totems, but Warrior’s favorite totem by far is the Windfury which will nuke any daring enemy when it procs.

On top of all of this, Shamans and Warriors don’t actually spend much time eating and drinking and you can just breeze through zones. Finally, these two classes have everything they might need in the heat of battle.

Other classes that work with Warrior are Priest and Paladin because they work just like the previously mentioned duo—healing and buffing the Warrior while he mercilessly slays enemies.

Rogue and Rogue

Rogues are all about playing it sneaky. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Two Rogues are perfect in WoW Classic Hardcore because they can easily pick their battles and if anything goes south, they can always Vanish and reset the entire encounter with little to no consequences. This comp has strong utility and CC in the form of Gauge and Blind, but strong burst too to obliterate more tanky mobs. Besides that, they can be sneaky and skip packs of mobs with stealth.

Rogue can also work well with Druids, especially because they have healing in their kits, stealth, and can tank if necessary.

Priest and Warlock

An Orc Warlock channeling a spell. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These two classes might struggle for the first couple of levels before Warlock gets his Voidwalker pet and Priests invests a couple of talent points into Wand Specialization. This duo truly pops off when Priest respecs from the healing spec into Shadow and unlocks Shadow Weaving and these two shadow masters melt mobs’ HP in a blink of an eye.

It’s important to note that Priest and Warlock lack CC, but still have plenty of healing and sustain to survive in critical moments.

Mage and Hunter

Hunters and Mages are great solo, but even better when paired. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mage and Hunter are two ranged powerhouses, especially during early leveling. They can easily control the battlefield with Frost Nova, Frost Trap, and Concussive Shot. The damage output on these two classes early is incredible and Hunter’s pet can easily tank any demanding mob. The most important thing here is to always keep your enemies at bay because you’re best at kiting and you’re quite squishy.

Since both classes run on mana, you’ll have quite a lot of downtime, but Mages can conjure food and you can save time on traveling by using portals.

