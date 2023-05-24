What is WoW Classic Hardcore?

World of Warcraft Classic brings players back to the original world of Azeroth to experience popular MMO before any of the many, many expansions. WoW Classic Hardcore is a community-made challenge that may be officially implemented into WoW servers, meant to raise the stakes and challenge of leveling a character.

Related: How long will Joyous Journeys buff last in WoW WOTLK Classic?

Compared to retail World of Warcraft, WoW Classic can be a challenging experience for the uninitiated. Without a built-in quest helper, far fewer abilities, and fewer resources, you may find the grueling process of leveling more challenging. WoW Classic Hardcore only intensifies this already difficult task for those brave enough to undertake it.

WoW Classic Hardcore, explained

In WoW Classic Hardcore, your character only has one life. If your character dies at any point, you are meant to either delete or completely abandon the character. While this is the central crux of the challenge, there are plenty of additional rules that WoW Classic Hardcore entails.

The Spirit Healers are Ready. ⚰️



Official Classic Hardcore is coming.



Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/tAsmV9NKDI — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 13, 2023

All Classes and talents are available, but there are some restrictions. Paladins cannot perform the classic bubble-and-hearthstone, healers cannot resurrect players, and Shamans nor Warlocks can self-resurrect. Players can also only group with others to complete dungeons or raids, but not regular questing content.

There is also an ‘Iron Soul’ version of WoW Classic Hardcore that increases difficulty through increased restriction. In this version of the game, you cannot trade, receive mail, or purchase anything from the auction house. This essentially prevents players from attaining higher quality gear outside of actual gameplay that could make leveling easier.

WoW Classic Hardcore has seen a revitalization in the already beloved Blizzard MMO. Many of the title’s most popular streamers have attempted the Hardcore challenge, though given the degree of difficulty, few have made it from level one to level 60.

The immense popularity of this add-on game mode has even prompted a response from World of Warcraft. The over-decade-old MMO has promised to develop a built-in Hardcore mode, though it is unclear which rules this official version will retain. Until then, you can undertake this challenge on your own with whatever restrictions you see fit.

About the author