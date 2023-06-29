When does WoW Hardcore release? PTR release date

After becoming massively popular among World of Warcraft players, WoW Hardcore is officially making its way to Classic servers in the nearby future.

The game mode gained steam at the beginning of 2023, with more and more players and streamers jumping on the hype train. The rules are simple. You create a character on Classic-era servers and enjoy the game as usual, with a few conditions, out of which one stands out—you can’t die, not even once.

When you die in WoW Hardcore, you might still interact with your friends as a ghost, but you won’t have the chance to get resurrected nearby your corpse or through resurrection spells. That’s quite, well, hardcore, as the name suggests, yet, it quickly conquered the hearts of WoW players around the world. And soon, they will be able to try it out on official classic servers.

When does WoW Hardcore release?

The game mode was to be coming to the official Blizzard Entertainment servers in an announcement on June 28. For the most part, it will work similarly to how the modification runs originally. And if you’re eager to jump into it, you won’t need to wait for long, as it’s expected to drop sometime this summer.

At the time of writing, we don’t know the exact release date, but since WoW Hardcore is coming to public test realm (PTR) servers even sooner, we are hoping it will make its way in the coming months, once the developers solve all the eventual bugs that will pop up during PTR playtesting.

When does WoW Hardcore release on PTR servers?

All the players with access to WoW PTR servers will have the chance to try WoW Hardcore as soon as June 29. Once Thursday’s update goes live, you will be able to see for yourself how long you will be able to last in Azeroth.

If you’re impatiently waiting for WoW Hardcore to arrive at the PTR servers, you may check out how the game mode works in detail.

