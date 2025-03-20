How to get Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests in WoW The War Within

Looking for the Enchanted Crests vendor in World of Warcraft? Here's how to get Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests easily.

Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests are a crucial resource to track down in World of Warcraft if you’re looking to improve crafted gear. If you’ve been tackling high-level PVE content, you’ll be able to pick them up quickly and get stuck into improving your items.

Below, we’ve listed where to get Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests in the second season of The War Within, including both of the vendors we’d recommend visiting, how much the Crests will set you back, and where to find the stalls in Dornogal.

Where to get Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests

The easiest way to get these items is to buy them in Dornogal. Image by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests in WoW is to buy them from the Enchanted Crests vendor in Dornogal. You’ll need to exchange 60 Gilded Undermine Crests for this resource, which can be obtained via high-level PvE content like Mythic+ dungeons or top-tier delves.

Check out our breakdown of the quickest delves in WoW if you’re looking to gather these quickly. There are plenty of solid rewards on offer from high-tier delves in TWW‘s second season, ranging from powerful gear to cosmetics and collectables.

The dedicated Enchanted Crests vendor in Dornogal is called Syenite, who can be found right next to Clerk Gretal, the Crafting Orders vendor, in the south east area of The Foregrounds. Look for an animal skin rug on a frame and glowing blue rocks to find her easily.

You can also pick up Enchanted Gilded Undermine Crests from the Enchanting Supplies vendor in Dornogal. Llande offers three kinds of Enchanted Crests, along with Enchanting Velum and Bismuth Rods.

Llande sells a number of useful items for both gearing and professions. Image by Dot Esports

To find Llande, head over to the south of Dornogal, towards the area marked The Foregrounds on the main map. She stands just outside of the Enchanting profession building in the area, next to the Enchanting profession trainer.

Both of these vendors also sell Enchanted Weathered Undermine Crests and Enchanted Runed Undermine Crests, meaning they’re worth visiting if you have non-Enchanted Crests to spare and gear you want to work on.

When you’ve picked up your Crests, speak to Clerk Gretal to begin a recrafting order. You’ll be able to see all the necessary reagents and resources for your order in the crafting tab.

Another important resource to keep an eye on when working on your gear this season is Essence of Kaja’mite. It’s a resource that develops over time, but there are some achievements and challenges you can complete to grab extra charges.

