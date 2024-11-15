WoW Midnight player housing: Everything we know

The 30th Anniversary live stream for the Warcraft franchise was packed to the brim with exciting news, reveals, and sneak peeks of upcoming releases.

One reveal that’s had the community in uproar ever since the live stream was player housing—something fans have been anxiously awaiting for years now. Here’s everything we know about player housing in World of Warcraft so far, including when we’re likely to see this new feature.

When will player housing come to World of Warcraft?

There were a number of interesting decorations, weapons, and trinkets shown off in the reveal trailer. Image via Blizzard

Before we start, please note—at the time of writing, the only information available about player housing is from the official livestream snippet. We’ll continue to update this guide once more information about WoW player housing becomes available.

Based on the official live stream reveal and social media confirmation, player housing will become available in retail World of Warcraft when the Midnight expansion releases.

Following up The War Within, Midnight will be the next expansion in The Worldsoul Saga, followed by The Last Titan. There isn’t a release date for this expansion yet, but based on the official 2025 roadmap posted by Blizzard, it’s likely that we’ll have more information about it after TWW‘s third season.

2025 is already looking like an incredibly exciting year to be a World of Warcraft player based on this roadmap. Image via Blizzard

These roadmaps are subject to change and can change shape as the year unfolds for a number of reasons, so take them with a pinch of salt, but they’re a great indicator of where the World of Warcraft team is aiming to be during the year.

What will player housing be like in World of Warcraft?

Garrisons are still heavily memed by the community, so player housing should be a fresh start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, information about player housing in World of Warcraft is very limited, but it’s safe to assume that Blizzard will strive to make them different from Garrisons, the still-divisive feature from the Warlords of Draenor expansion.

The player housing trailer from the Warcraft livestream showed an adventurer walking into their home, taking a sip of their drink, and kicking their feet up by the fire. The house shown featured a number of decorations, ranging from a mounted dragon’s head to figurines.

The official player housing teaser trailer, from the Warcraft 30th anniversary live stream, via the official World of Warcraft YouTube channel

Different kinds of furniture can be seen in the example home, including a bed, table and chairs, and a bookshelf. It’s likely that players will be able to craft their own furniture—maybe linking to their professions—but this is speculation on our part.

Trinkets and decorations could possibly link to achievements or specific feats of strength. There are exclusive cosmetics and collectibles like rare mounts tied to legacy PvE content achievements, for example, so it would make sense to see this for player housing decorations too.

The trailer also showed separate doormats for the Horde and the Alliance, indicating that the player houses on offer will vary based on a character’s faction. This was the case for Garrisons, but it’s unclear how different the options will be.

Information about WoW‘s player housing is still incredibly limited, and the majority of ideas we’ve suggested above are purely speculation. Make sure to check back as we’ll keep this post up to date with the latest information about this exciting Midnight feature.

