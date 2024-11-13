Forgot password
A wooden tankard with the words "Home sweet home" inscribed on it rests on a table as a character rests his feet by a fireplace in the background.
World of Warcraft

Customizable player housing coming in WoW Midnight, Blizzard confirms

It's been a long time coming, but WoW players are finally getting housing in the game's next expansion.
Adam Snavely
Nov 13, 2024

Players asked, and questioned, and even begged, and Blizzard Entertainment has finally answered in the affirmative: Player housing is finally coming to the game with the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion.

Celebrating 30 years of Warcraft and its expansive adjacent properties today, the housing announcement was the big finale of a livestream that included remasters for Warcraft and Warcraft 2, as well as new content in Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and a highly-anticipated Mists of Pandaria expansion for WoW Classic in Summer 2025. But it was the housing teaser for Midnight at the end of the show that really got the chat going. And while the teaser trailer on stream was a little coy about actually confirming player housing, Blizzard put all questions to bed with a post on Twitter/X shortly after.

The feature has been a highly-requested one from the playerbase for a long time, and now, WoW players will finally be able to have a homebase of their own in Azeroth.

From the teaser trailer and info available, it’s not currently clear just how customizable these player houses will be. There are several trophies and animal heads shown on the wall as the player character walks through their home, which means there certainly seems to be room for displaying your own adventures of choice in your future WoW home. But can you decide the layout of the house with its rooms and floors? Or will every player receive the same house, and only have some spots for different trophies to be displayed?

Regardless of how customizable player housing will be, it certainly seems like your house will be important in the next phase of WoW, as the trailer reads “your next adventure begins at home.” While Blizzard hasn’t said anything more about this part of the trailer, it seems to indicate that Midnight might very well start with your character resting up in their own house.

Reaction to the housing news was overwhelmingly positive both on stream and social media, as players and even some esports orgs can’t wait to set up their own houses.

The current retail WoW remains The War Within (TWW) without a solid release date for Midnight as of yet. As TWW only came out in August 2024, it’s likely we won’t see Midnight and it’s housing until late 2025 at the absolute earliest, and 2026 seems like a more reasonable release date. But that gives you just enough time to practice your interior design skills.

Adam Snavely
