Best sites to look up your World of Warcraft character

There are plenty of sites across the internet that World of Warcraft players can use to look up their character’s stats, collections, and accomplishments. If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of your character and can’t find certain metrics in WoW itself, chances are there’s a site out there that you can use to find whatever stat or comparative figure you’re looking for.

All of these sites use Blizzard’s in-house data to create an aggregate rundown of your character’s outlook, and sometimes, the sites will even use their technology to compare your WoW character to other players from your region or even throughout the globe.

While most sites will almost always get their data from the same place, the way they display it will usually look different. Each WoW data-tracking site on the web has its own advantages. Here are some of the best ones that you can use to get a solid glimpse of your character.

Raider.io

Raider.io is the tried and true choice for any WoW player looking to get a quick glimpse of where their character stands in regard to the rest of the game’s player base. On Raider.io, you can see all of your character’s stats, most notably including Mythic+ rating. Raider.io was the original home of Mythic+ rating before it was officially implemented in the game during Shadowlands. On the site, you can still see where your rating stacks up in comparison to the rest of the players in the world

Simplearmory

Simplearmory is the easiest way to look at your character’s collectibles and achievements. The site gives you a complete overview of everything you’ve collected on your WoW account, including mounts, toys, and titles. Simplearmory will also give you a detailed route of instances you should be farming to grab whatever rare mounts you’re missing from raid and dungeon bosses.

Warcraftlogs

Warcraftlogs is a must-have resource for any WoW player to have in their back pocket. The website logs all of your combat in raid encounters and compares it to the rest of the game’s community, assuming a member of your raid uploads the logs to the site. Your logs, when compared to other players, are done so via percentiles. Being in the 99th percentile of players for a boss fight on Warcraftlogs is a prestigious goal for many players.

Worldofwarcraft.com

The ol’ reliable World of Warcraft official website gives a rundown of your character’s gear, raid progression, stats, PvP status, and more. While you can’t compare yourself to other players on the official game site, you can get probably the most comprehensive overview you could ask for.

WoWprogress

WoWprogress is extremely similar to sites like Raider.io and other similar sites in that it gives you a complete overview of where you stand in terms of raid progression and item level. The main reason to be using WoWprogress over any other site is its capability to give a detailed leaderboard featuring the item levels of all players in the world.