How to get the Raging Tempest armor set in WoW: Dragonflight

The Raging Tempest set is one of the new armor sets added in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The set is collectable entirely through world activities since only open-world PvE is required to completely add the set to your collection.

The entirety of the Raging Tempest set can be purchased from Mythressa in Valdrakken. Nine pieces are included in the Raging Tempest set, and all of them are able to be purchased for a total of 2,800 Elemental Overflow.

Here’s how to get the Raging Tempest set for yourself.

How to get Elemental Overflow in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Elemetal Overflow is a new currency introduced in Dragonflight, and it’s easily farmed by defeating enemies found in Elemental Storms. You can head to any ongoing Elemental Storm in the Dragon Isles and defeat the primalists there to farm the currency. Normal enemies in Elemental Storms drop, on average, five Elemental Overflow each.

We found that it took about three hours of farming across four different Elemental Storms to collect the 2,800 Elemental Overflow needed to complete the Raging Storms armor set. The most lucrative Elemental Storm for farming the currency is the storm that pops up temporarily in Brackenhide Hollow in the Azure Span.

Collecting the Raging Tempest set in its entirety is needed for the “Into the Storm” meta achievement. While you’re farming the 2,800 Elemental Overflow needed for the set, you can also work on several other achievements, including the ones that require you to defeat 200 enemies in each Dragon Isles zone while a particular Elemental Storm is active, as well as the achievement that requires you to collect 2,500 Elemental Overflow.

An alternative coloration of the armor set can be purchased with the Bloody Tokens you earn in War Mode from Fieldmaster Emberath in the Gladiator’s Refuge in Valdrakken. Another coloration of the set can be crafted through the profession that matches your class’ armor.